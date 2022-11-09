What's worse than the frigid cold temperatures of winter? Shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat or accessories. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering this frosty season, because we've found great deals on outerwear for men and women from The North Face and Patagonia, that will keep you feeling pleasant even in the wintry outdoors.

Not only did we scour the web to find these fabulous savings on warm coats for men and women, but we only selected options that are also stylish and trendy. Whether you're going down the slopes or shopping around town for holiday gifts, we've found outerwear that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.

Ahead, shop great deals on The North Face and Patagonia jackets for men and women that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold.

Patagonia Deals on Women's Jackets

Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket Patagonia Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket This jacket is filled with Patagnoia's lightest weight insulation for warmth that won't bog you down. The coolest feature of this jacket is that it can be folded down and zipped together to form a tiny little bundle you can fit into a backpack or tote. $299 $149 Buy Now

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Not only is this super cute fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed. $199 $139 Buy Now

Patagonia Women's Thermal Airshed Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Women's Thermal Airshed Jacket Feel good about this purchase it is filled with 100% recycled insulation and fair trade certified. This jacket is made to keep you warm, but also is breathable so you won't overheat while you're on the move. $259 $129 Buy Now

North Face Deals on Women's Jackets

The North Face Aconcagua Jacket Bass Pro Shops The North Face Aconcagua Jacket You'll be so warm wearing this wind-resistant jacket filled with 550-fill goose-down insulation. If you have other North Face gear, this jacket is zip in compatible to keep up even with the coldest days. $169 $127 Buy Now

Patagonia Deals on Men's Jackets

Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket Backcountry Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for time on the slopes or when mountain climbing. The zippered pockets won't get in the way of a harness. $249 $174 Buy Now

North Face Deals on Men's Jackets

