The Best North Face and Patagonia Jacket Deals for Braving the Winter: Shop Puffers, Fleece, and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Patagonia and North Face Deals
Patagonia

What's worse than the frigid cold temperatures of winter? Shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat or accessories. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering this frosty season, because we've found great deals on outerwear for men and women from The North Face and Patagonia, that will keep you feeling pleasant even in the wintry outdoors. 

Not only did we scour the web to find these fabulous savings on warm coats for men and women, but we only selected options that are also stylish and trendy. Whether you're going down the slopes or shopping around town for holiday gifts, we've found outerwear that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.

Ahead, shop great deals on The North Face and Patagonia jackets for men and women that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold.

Patagonia Deals on Women's Jackets

Patagonia Women's Vosque 3-in-1 Parka
Patagonia Women's Vosque 3-in-1 Parka
Dick's Sporting Goods
Patagonia Women's Vosque 3-in-1 Parka

With two layers, you'll be able to withstand the cold longer bundled up in this warm coat. The coat is adjustable to wear either layer and the hood is detachable.

$440$315
Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket
Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket

This jacket is filled with Patagnoia's lightest weight insulation for warmth that won't bog you down. The coolest feature of this jacket is that it can be folded down and zipped together to form a tiny little bundle you can fit into a backpack or tote. 

$299$149
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Not only is this super cute fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed.

$199$139
Patagonia Women's Thermal Airshed Jacket
Patagonia Women's Thermal Airshed Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Women's Thermal Airshed Jacket

Feel good about this purchase it is filled with 100% recycled insulation and fair trade certified. This jacket is made to keep you warm, but also is breathable so you won't overheat while you're on the move. 

$259$129

North Face Deals on Women's Jackets

The North Face Women's Sierra Long Down Parka
The North Face Women's Sierra Long Down Parka
Dick's Sporting Goods
The North Face Women's Sierra Long Down Parka

Do you want to build a snowman? You'll want to wear this extremely warm parka filled with recycled waterfowl down.

$400$194
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie 2.0
The North Face ThermoBall™ Eco Hoodie 2.0
The North Face
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie 2.0

This slim-fit quilted hoodie uses ThermoBall insulation to keep you warm even if the jacket gets wet. It also has secured zipper pockets to keep your things safe and nearby. 

$230$161
The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco 2.0
The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco 2.0
The North Face
The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco 2.0

Similar to the jacket above, this option from The North Face is only insulated in the midsection. This allows for more movement in the arms, making it a great option for alpine climbing. 

$159$87
The North Face Aconcagua Jacket
The North Face Aconcagua Jacket
Bass Pro Shops
The North Face Aconcagua Jacket

You'll be so warm wearing this wind-resistant jacket filled with 550-fill goose-down insulation. If you have other North Face gear, this jacket is zip in compatible to keep up even with the coldest days. 

$169$127
The North Face Saikuru Cropped Jacket in Pink
The North Face Saikuru Cropped Jacket in Pink
The North Face
The North Face Saikuru Cropped Jacket in Pink

You'll look super stylish wearing this pinked cropped jacket from The North Face that's sold exclusively at ASOS. It's filled with down, so you'll also stay warm while looking on point. 

$210$126

Patagonia Deals on Men's Jackets

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Bomber Hooded Jacket
Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hooded Jacket
Dick's Sporting Goods
Patagonia Diamond Quilted Bomber Hooded Jacket

For the extra cold days, you'll want this quilted bomber coat from Patagonia. It's made with Thermogreen insulation that traps in your body heat so you stay warm longer.

$179$130
Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket

This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for time on the slopes or when mountain climbing. The zippered pockets won't get in the way of a harness.

$249$174
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket

Light weight, windproof, and water resistant, this jacket can stand up to the great outdoors. It can be folded up into the side pocket for easy storage when it gets warm.

$199$149
Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket

You won't want to take this super cozy micro-pile fleece off because it is so soft. It's also made with 100% organic virgin cotton.

$169$84

North Face Deals on Men's Jackets

The North Face Sierra Down Corduroy Parka
The North Face Men's Sierra Down Corduroy Parka
Dick's Sporting Goods
The North Face Sierra Down Corduroy Parka

Wearing this puffy corduroy parka will not only keep your body warm, but you'll also feel snug as a bug.

$350$280
The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka
The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka
Dick's Sporting Goods
The North Face Men's McMurdo Parka

Recycled waterfowl down will keep you warm when wearing this parka from The North Face. The adjustable hood comes with a detachable faux fur accent.

$400$315
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket

This relaxed-fit pullover has moisture-wicking fabric and provides sun protection. The loose fit always for mobility if you have an active day planned in the chilly outdoors.

$89$42
The North Face Castleview 50/50 Down Jacket
The North Face Castleview 50/50 Down Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Castleview 50/50 Down Jacket

Offered in four colors, this mid-weight coat is filled with 800-fill down and 89% of the main fabric is recycled. The jacket's 50/50 technology allows for airflow so you don't get balmy when exerting yourself outdoors.

$300$210
The North Face TKA Attitude Full-Zip Fleece
The North Face TKA Attitude Full-Zip Fleece
The North Face
The North Face TKA Attitude Full-Zip Fleece

Add this jacket as a layer to stay warm in fall, or add this as a layer under your coat in winter to stay comfortable in biting cold. The color-blocking pattern on this fleece jacket makes fun and stylish. 

$109$76

