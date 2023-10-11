Love a little friendly competition? Score these Amazon deals on popular board games.
Guess who is having the biggest sale of the season right now? We are happy to fill you in if you don't have a clue about Amazon's major shopping event, Prime Big Deal Days — also known as October Prime Day. Today, October 11, is the last day to score massive savings sitewide, including markdowns on the most popular board games.
Shop Amazon's October Prime Day Game Deals
Whether you win or lose, a little friendly competition between friends and family is always a good time. From board games for adults to games for children and the whole family, Amazon has slashed prices on game night favorites. Test your knowledge with Trivial Pursuit or put your art skills (or lack of) on display with Pictionary—both deeply discounted during October Prime Day.
You don't want to risk missing out on these incredible deals on board games, especially with the holidays approaching. Sorry, but if you're a game lover and don't take advantage of these deals on popular board games, you're in trouble. Below, shop the best October Prime Deals on board games that will have you shouting "Yahtzee!" If you prefer digital gaming, check out the best Nintendo Switch and PS5 video game deals during October Prime Day.
Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Master Edition
Trivia lovers will enjoy the game of Trivial Pursuit. See who in your family knows the most with a fun and educational game night.
Mattel Games UNO Card Game
This card game is an Amazon bestseller. The 112-card set comes complete in a tin.
Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.
Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.
Mattel Games Pictionary Board Game
Can't draw? No problem! That makes Pictionary even more hilarious.
Risk: The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Edition
In this version of Risk, you'll battle to conquer middle-earth, including territories in Gondor and Mordor.
Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game
The Russian Roulette-style card game Exploding Kittens is a popular game choice for families.
Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition
Why play regular Monopoly when you can have a Boba Fett-themed board?
Winning Moves Games Scrabble to Go Board Game
The classic board game Scrabble has been miniaturized and modified to be the ideal trip companion. All you need is a travel buddy or some kiddos to play along with you.
Hasbro Clue Game: Star Wars Edition
Choose your favorite character from Luke, Leia, Han, Chewbacca, R2-D2, or C-3PO to find Darth Vader's next target in this Star Wars version of a classic game.
Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game
Educational and fun, this board game highlights National Parks across the United States. If your family loves to be outdoors or visit these beautiful sites, it'll be a hit.
Catan Explorers and Pirates Board Game Expansion
If your family enjoys Settlers of Catan, experience the game in a new way with this explorers and pirates expansion pack. You'll explore uncharted areas with dangerous pirate lairs and fishing villages.
The Chameleon: An Award-Winning Board Game
In this funny, "mind-reading" game, players try to guess the answer that they think everyone else is putting down. Up to 20 people can play this entertaining game, making it a great choice for large groups.
What Do You Meme? Core Game
In this hilarious game that's similar to Cards Against Humanity, you'll be given a funny meme and have to pick a related caption to match it. Whoever has the funniest caption wins.
Jumanji Deluxe Game
Play the game of Jumanji, if you dare. The electronic game board makes the sound of beating drums and will have you on the edge of your seat.
