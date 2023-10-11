Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Board Game Deals: Save on Scrabble, Risk, Clue, UNO and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
October Prime Board Game Deals
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:13 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

Love a little friendly competition? Score these Amazon deals on popular board games.

Guess who is having the biggest sale of the season right now? We are happy to fill you in if you don't have a clue about Amazon's major shopping event, Prime Big Deal Days — also known as October Prime Day. Today, October 11, is the last day to score massive savings sitewide, including markdowns on the most popular board games.

Shop Amazon's October Prime Day Game Deals

Whether you win or lose, a little friendly competition between friends and family is always a good time. From board games for adults to games for children and the whole family, Amazon has slashed prices on game night favorites. Test your knowledge with Trivial Pursuit or put your art skills (or lack of) on display with Pictionary—both deeply discounted during October Prime Day.

You don't want to risk missing out on these incredible deals on board games, especially with the holidays approaching. Sorry, but if you're a game lover and don't take advantage of these deals on popular board games, you're in trouble. Below, shop the best October Prime Deals on board games that will have you shouting "Yahtzee!" If you prefer digital gaming, check out the best Nintendo Switch and PS5 video game deals during October Prime Day. 

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Master Edition

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Master Edition
Amazon

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Master Edition

Trivia lovers will enjoy the game of Trivial Pursuit. See who in your family knows the most with a fun and educational game night. 

$45 $28

Shop Now

Mattel Games UNO Card Game

Mattel Games UNO Card Game
Amazon

Mattel Games UNO Card Game

This card game is an Amazon bestseller. The 112-card set comes complete in a tin. 

$17 $7

Shop Now

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Amazon

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.

$25 $14

With coupon

Shop Now

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Amazon

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.

$22 $16

Shop Now

Mattel Games Pictionary Board Game

Mattel Games Pictionary Board Game
Amazon

Mattel Games Pictionary Board Game

Can't draw? No problem! That makes Pictionary even more hilarious.

$22 $14

Shop Now

Risk: The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Edition

Risk: The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Edition
Amazon

Risk: The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Edition

In this version of Risk, you'll battle to conquer middle-earth, including territories in Gondor and Mordor.

$56 $39

Shop Now

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game
Amazon

Exploding Kittens - A Russian Roulette Card Game

The Russian Roulette-style card game Exploding Kittens is a popular game choice for families. 

$20 $13

Shop Now

Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition

Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition
Amazon

Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition

Why play regular Monopoly when you can have a Boba Fett-themed board?

$22 $17

Shop Now

Winning Moves Games Scrabble to Go Board Game

Winning Moves Games Scrabble to Go Board Game
Amazon

Winning Moves Games Scrabble to Go Board Game

The classic board game Scrabble has been miniaturized and modified to be the ideal trip companion. All you need is a travel buddy or some kiddos to play along with you. 

$40 $29

Shop Now

Hasbro Clue Game: Star Wars Edition

Hasbro Clue Game: Star Wars Edition
Amazon

Hasbro Clue Game: Star Wars Edition

Choose your favorite character from Luke, Leia, Han, Chewbacca, R2-D2, or C-3PO to find Darth Vader's next target in this Star Wars version of a classic game.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game

Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game
Amazon

Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game

Educational and fun, this board game highlights National Parks across the United States. If your family loves to be outdoors or visit these beautiful sites, it'll be a hit.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Catan Explorers and Pirates Board Game Expansion

Catan Explorers and Pirates Board Game Expansion
Amazon

Catan Explorers and Pirates Board Game Expansion

If your family enjoys Settlers of Catan, experience the game in a new way with this explorers and pirates expansion pack. You'll explore uncharted areas with dangerous pirate lairs and fishing villages. 

$55 $36

Shop Now

The Chameleon: An Award-Winning Board Game

The Chameleon: An Award-Winning Board Game
Amazon

The Chameleon: An Award-Winning Board Game

In this funny, "mind-reading" game, players try to guess the answer that they think everyone else is putting down. Up to 20 people can play this entertaining game, making it a great choice for large groups.

$20 $16

Shop Now

What Do You Meme? Core Game

What Do You Meme? Core Game
Amazon

What Do You Meme? Core Game

In this hilarious game that's similar to Cards Against Humanity, you'll be given a funny meme and have to pick a related caption to match it. Whoever has the funniest caption wins.

$30 $19

Shop Now

Jumanji Deluxe Game

Jumanji Deluxe Game
Amazon

Jumanji Deluxe Game

Play the game of Jumanji, if you dare. The electronic game board makes the sound of beating drums and will have you on the edge of your seat.

$55 $27

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $200 Off Right Now

Tech

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $200 Off Right Now

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

Sales & Deals

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Electric Bikes Deals to Shop for Amazon October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Electric Bikes Deals to Shop for Amazon October Prime Day

Best Deals on Disney-Inspired Products at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Sales & Deals

Best Deals on Disney-Inspired Products at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Save Up to 50% on Amazon Fire Tablets Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Amazon Fire Tablets Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

Save Up to 33% on Funko Pop Advent Calendars Before Prime Day Is Over

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 33% on Funko Pop Advent Calendars Before Prime Day Is Over

Disney Counts Down to Christmas with a New Storybook Advent Calendar

Gifts

Disney Counts Down to Christmas with a New Storybook Advent Calendar

Tags: