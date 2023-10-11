Now's a great time to get started on holiday shopping, and these Advent calendars would make excellent gifts.
Make your list and check it twice because it's the last day of Amazon Prime Day round two. It may only be October, but a giant sales event like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to start tackling your holiday gifting list. Instead of scrambling at the last minute, you can actually save on presents that you’re going to have to purchase in a few weeks anyway.
Until midnight tonight, some of this year's top Advent calendars are on sale for Prime Day. Amazon Prime members can snag huge discounts on the Advent calendars that’ll make your kids’ holiday countdown epic — especially if they are Funko Pop fanatics.
Several Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2023 are on sale for up to 33% off. From the popular Marvel-themed Advent calendar for your super hero, to a Star Wars gift for Jedis and Siths alike, you're sure to find an Amazon deal on the perfect Christmas countdown. Whether you're feeling naughty or nice, shop all the best Prime Day deals on Funko Pop Advent calendars before it's too late.
Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.
Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary
Bring heroic levels of cheer to your holidays with your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains. This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings cheer and surprises every day of December with a different panel to open revealing a different Pocket Pop!
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor
Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.
Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Your dream of becoming a Trainer is not out of reach. Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Pokémon 24 Day Advent Calendar.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor
Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023
Count down to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Five Nights at Freddy’s™ 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your favorite animatronic characters dressed in holiday ensembles.
Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise
Which character will you receive from this 24 day Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pop! advent calendar? There's Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more to discover. Have your new figures fight to be the champion of your collection, or line them up next to their larger Pop! counterparts.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
