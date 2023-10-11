Make your list and check it twice because it's the last day of Amazon Prime Day round two. It may only be October, but a giant sales event like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to start tackling your holiday gifting list. Instead of scrambling at the last minute, you can actually save on presents that you’re going to have to purchase in a few weeks anyway.

Until midnight tonight, some of this year's top Advent calendars are on sale for Prime Day. Amazon Prime members can snag huge discounts on the Advent calendars that’ll make your kids’ holiday countdown epic — especially if they are Funko Pop fanatics.

Several Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2023 are on sale for up to 33% off. From the popular Marvel-themed Advent calendar for your super hero, to a Star Wars gift for Jedis and Siths alike, you're sure to find an Amazon deal on the perfect Christmas countdown. Whether you're feeling naughty or nice, shop all the best Prime Day deals on Funko Pop Advent calendars before it's too late.

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary Amazon Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary Bring heroic levels of cheer to your holidays with your favourite Super Heroes and Super Villains. This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings cheer and surprises every day of December with a different panel to open revealing a different Pocket Pop! $60 $44 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: