Amazon has officially kicked off its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale to offer members major deals ahead of Black Friday. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during this year's second Amazon Prime Day. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.

Now through Wednesday October 12, the Prime Early Access Sale is offering up to 70% off Amazon's smart home devices. To access these deals you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to try a membership to get in on these October Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering one week of Prime for only $1.99.

Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you.

Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest October Prime Day tech savings on Amazon devices below.

Best October Prime Day Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. $190 $118 Buy Now

Kindle Oasis Amazon Kindle Oasis The Kindle Oasis features adaptive front light that is able to adjust your screen brightness based on current lighting conditions. Effortlessly switch between reading & listening on your Kindle or Kindle App without losing your place! $280 $200 Buy Now

Best October Prime Day Echo Device Deals

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $85 $35 Buy Now

Best October Prime Day Fire Tablet Deals

Amazon's newest Fire 10 Tablet has enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, and take meetings with Zoom, all from this updated Fire 10 Tablet.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet This new 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games. $90 $45 Buy Now

Best October Prime Day Fire TV Deals

Best October Prime Day Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience with the aid of the Alexa app. $120 $60 Buy Now

