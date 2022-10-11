The Best October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Save Big on Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo and More
Amazon has officially kicked off its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale to offer members major deals ahead of Black Friday. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during this year's second Amazon Prime Day. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.
Now through Wednesday October 12, the Prime Early Access Sale is offering up to 70% off Amazon's smart home devices. To access these deals you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to try a membership to get in on these October Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering one week of Prime for only $1.99.
Historically, Amazon has used both Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you.
Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest October Prime Day tech savings on Amazon devices below.
Best October Prime Day Kindle Deals
The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings.
Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.
The Kindle Oasis features adaptive front light that is able to adjust your screen brightness based on current lighting conditions. Effortlessly switch between reading & listening on your Kindle or Kindle App without losing your place!
Best October Prime Day Echo Device Deals
Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.
You don't want to miss this limited-time offer on the Echo Dot for Kids. The kid-designed Alexa enabled device can help you set parental controls, select songs to play, set timers, check weather, and more.
Amazon's most compact smart speaker, the Echo Dot 3rd Gen fits perfectly into small spaces with richer and louder sound.
Best October Prime Day Fire Tablet Deals
Amazon's newest Fire 10 Tablet has enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, and take meetings with Zoom, all from this updated Fire 10 Tablet.
After downloading apps like Zoom and Microsoft Office, you can get so much work done with the Fire HD 10 Tablet.
This new 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games.
The Fire HD 8 tablet is built to withstand the not-so-gentle hands of a kid. It comes with a sturdy kid-proof case in either blue, pink, or purple.
Best October Prime Day Fire TV Deals
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision features Hands-free TV with Alexa. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.
The Toshiba Fire TV easily brings live TV and your favorite streaming channels, like Amazon Prime Video, to your screen. The Dolby Vision HDR and Regza Engine 4K upgrade your sound and picture quality to new and exciting levels.
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Best October Prime Day Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices
Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience with the aid of the Alexa app.
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
