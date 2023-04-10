The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop For Your Next Spring Getaway
The season of spring getaways is here — and if you're looking for the perfect one-piece swimsuit for all of your beach vacations and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits to prepare for your upcoming spring travel.
From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to a halter style and cheeky tankini bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your spring swimwear stock from good to enviable.
Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits that are perfect for any body type and size, especially for women not into a bikini style. So, shop all and score new arrivals that you'll want to wear all spring and summer long into summer.
Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits to pack with you for your next spring getaway.
Your spring vacation destination is calling out for this tropical high neck one piece.
This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring.
You can never go wrong with a classic, V-neck swimsuit.
The ruching on this strapless swimsuit style makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love.
This v-neck, mesh one-piece swimsuit is a #1 new release.
Embrace the colors of spring in this tummy-flattering, one-piece swimdress from Aleumdr.
CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit that has over 15,000 global ratings.
This chic, high-cut one-piece is the perfect statement-making swimsuit for spring.
For those expecting a new addition to the family this spring, we love this maternity bathing suit.
This Tempt Me one-piece has over a whopping 32,000 global ratings and 4.6 stars. It's all about the details with this suit -- peep the high neck, mesh panels, ruching and low back.
This on-trend cut-out number with lace-up back has more than 17,000 global ratings and 4.2 stars. Choose from a variety of colors from light purple to rosy pink that will fit right into your spring and summer wardrobe.
This Dixperfect one-piece features a cut high design to elongate your legs and accentuate your waist for a perfect fit.
A swimsuit with a bit of flare that adjusts to most bust sizes.
Comfort and chicness go hand-in-hand with this golden, retro one-piece bathing suit.
This bestseller has adjustable straps, built-in, removable bra and a chic front crossover detail. The thick, stretchy fabric also helps shape the tummy area. This swimsuit has 4.1 stars and over 8,000 global ratings.
This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.
