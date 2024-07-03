Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon Ahead of 4th of July

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outdoor Furniture Deals
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:52 AM PDT, July 3, 2024

From patio dining sets to stylish egg chairs, elevate your backyard this summer with patio furniture from Amazon.

To celebrate the summer season in full force, Amazon is dropping so many 4th of July deals on outdoor and patio furniture to spruce up your space for the warmer season. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture, right now is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spending.

Shop Amazon's July 4th Deals

Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but Amazon's 4th of July Sale is making it more affordable to upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture. Whether you're looking for a patio dining set, lounge chair, or an outdoor sofa set, Amazon has everything you need to upgrade your outdoor space.

With celebrations and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Amazon's patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best patio furniture deals available now during the sales event. 

The Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon Ahead of 4th of July

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Save more than 30% on Amazon's bestselling patio set, which includes two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman chair and one glass coffee table.

$439 $300

Shop Now

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

YitaHome 4-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

This collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$360 $319

Shop Now

VEVOR Pop up Gazebo with Mosquito Netting

VEVOR Pop up Gazebo with Mosquito Netting
Amazon

VEVOR Pop up Gazebo with Mosquito Netting

 Get shade and shelter from mosquitos with this outdoor canopy that fits 8-10 people.

$200 $160

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks and beverages on.

$200 $170

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Amazon

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Choose from 26 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.

$130 $100

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Amazon

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to its durable, water-resistant wicker that's tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$375 $330

Shop Now

Homall Patio Outdoor Daybed with Retractable Canopy

Homall Patio Outdoor Daybed with Retractable Canopy
Amazon

Homall Patio Outdoor Daybed with Retractable Canopy

Use this as a daybed or as a loveseat with an ottoman when the cushions are separated.

$467 $340

Shop Now

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like pros.

$260 $176

Shop Now

Superjare Hammock with Stand

Superjare Hammock with Stand
Amazon

Superjare Hammock with Stand

Add this hammock to your patio for a fun way to relax at home.

$160 $140

Shop Now

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Amazon

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Resistant to weather, water and UV rays, this two-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio or balcony.

$914 $474

Shop Now

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table
Amazon

YitaHome Large Portable Outdoor Wicker Bar Table

Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.

$200 $183

Shop Now

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio
Amazon

Genimo Outdoor Rug for Patio

An outdoor rug adds style to your patio and other outdoor areas. This versatile and functional rug comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

$100 $90

Shop Now

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set
Amazon

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Furniture 4-Piece Set

Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat, two single chairs and a glass table to fit your outdoor space perfectly. 

$370 $360

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart's 4th of July Sale

The Best 4th of July Grill Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Grill Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The 20 Best Fourth of July Deals to Shop at Target Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Fourth of July Deals to Shop at Target Right Now

15 Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart's Massive 4th of July Sale Today

Sales & Deals

15 Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart's Massive 4th of July Sale Today

Nolah 4th of July Sale: Save Up to $1,000 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Nolah 4th of July Sale: Save Up to $1,000 on Top-Rated Mattresses

The Best Deals on Summer Gear to Shop From REI's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Summer Gear to Shop From REI's 4th of July Sale

The Best 4th of July Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Save Up to 40% on Hoka's Most Popular Running Shoes and Hiking Boots

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Hoka's Most Popular Running Shoes and Hiking Boots

Save 40% on Samsonite Luggage Just in Time for 4th of July Travel

Sales & Deals

Save 40% on Samsonite Luggage Just in Time for 4th of July Travel

Saatva 4th of July Sale 2024: The Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

Saatva 4th of July Sale 2024: The Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Tags: