Even though Labor Day signifies the end of summer, there are still plenty of sunny days ahead and Amazon just dropped so many can't-miss deals on patio furniture to help spruce up your space for the rest of the season. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture, right now is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spends.

If you’re ready for some fun in the sun, not many things are better than spending the longer days of summer relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a pool party. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture.

With many sun-filled days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Amazon's Labor Day patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best patio furniture deals available now. For more ways to freshen up your backyard, check out more deals to save on top-rated products that will transform your outdoor space in no time.

The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set Amazon Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat and two single chairs to fit your outdoor space perfectly. $600 $300 Shop Now

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans Amazon 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans With warm hues and contemporary tones many shoppers choose to also use this outdoor set indoors as sectional seating. Get everything you expect for an affordable resin wicker patio sofa set, including durable construction, handwoven surface, and soft cushions. $260 $220 With Coupon Shop Now

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set Amazon Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table. $686 $302 Shop Now

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set Amazon Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space. $250 $130 Shop Now

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair Amazon Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame. $500 $300 Shop Now

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge Amazon KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like a pro. $155 $98 Shop Now

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table Amazon Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table Looking for an outdoor dining table for summer dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people. $287 $230 Shop Now

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set Amazon Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set Save more than 30% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table. $439 $275 Shop Now

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set Amazon FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for any size space. The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light to effortlessly move with the sun. $149 $60 Shop Now

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners Amazon Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park, beach, or your child's next sporting event. $130 $100 Shop Now

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table Amazon Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony. $914 $529 Shop Now

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table Amazon Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area. $200 $150 Shop Now

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set Amazon Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The lounge chair set also come with armrests for added comfort. $340 $265 Shop Now

SAND MINE Reversible Mats Amazon SAND MINE Reversible Mats An outdoor rug adds style to your patio and other outdoor areas. This versatile and functional rug comes in 5 different colors. $110 $85 with coupon Shop Now

SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock Amazon SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock Add this hammock to your patio for 25% off for a fun way to relax at home. $200 $150 Shop Now

