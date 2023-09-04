Sales & Deals

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon This Labor Day: Up to 50% Off Dining Sets and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:24 AM PDT, September 4, 2023

From patio dining sets to stylish egg chairs, elevate your backyard with the best patio furniture Labor Day deals at Amazon.

Even though Labor Day signifies the end of summer, there are still plenty of sunny days ahead and Amazon just dropped so many can't-miss deals on patio furniture to help spruce up your space for the rest of the season. From outdoor lounging sets and Adirondack chairs to storage furniture, right now is one of the best times of the year to save on big home spends. 

If you’re ready for some fun in the sun, not many things are better than spending the longer days of summer relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a pool party. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture. 

With many sun-filled days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Amazon's Labor Day patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best patio furniture deals available now. For more ways to freshen up your backyard, check out more deals to save on top-rated products that will transform your outdoor space in no time.

The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Complete the appeal of your outdoor space with a 4-piece conversation set made for lasting impressions. The comfortable, versatile setup lets you rearrange a stylish loveseat and two single chairs to fit your outdoor space perfectly. 

$600 $300

Shop Now

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans
Amazon

5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set with Ottomans

With warm hues and contemporary tones many shoppers choose to also use this outdoor set indoors as sectional seating. Get everything you expect for an affordable resin wicker patio sofa set, including durable construction, handwoven surface, and soft cushions. 

$260 $220

With Coupon

Shop Now

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Amazon

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$686 $302

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space. 

$250 $130

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Amazon

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$500 $300

Shop Now

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like a pro.

$155 $98

Shop Now

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

Looking for an outdoor dining table for summer dinner parties? This acaia wood table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space and can comfortably fit 6 people. 

$287 $230

Shop Now

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Save more than 30% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table.

$439 $275

Shop Now

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for any size space. The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light to effortlessly move with the sun. 

$149 $60

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Amazon

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park, beach, or your child's next sporting event.

$130 $100

Shop Now

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Amazon

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

$914 $529

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table
Amazon

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table

Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.

$200 $150

Shop Now

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
Amazon

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The lounge chair set also come with armrests for added comfort.

$340 $265

Shop Now

SAND MINE Reversible Mats

SAND MINE Reversible Mats
Amazon

SAND MINE Reversible Mats

An outdoor rug adds style to your patio and other outdoor areas. This versatile and functional rug comes in 5 different colors.

$110 $85

with coupon

Shop Now

SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock

SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock
Amazon

SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock

Add this hammock to your patio for 25% off for a fun way to relax at home.

$200 $150

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Last Chance to Shop Pottery Barn's Best Labor Day Home Deals

Sales & Deals

Last Chance to Shop Pottery Barn's Best Labor Day Home Deals

Sam's Club Memberships Are 50% Off for Labor Day Today

Sales & Deals

Sam's Club Memberships Are 50% Off for Labor Day Today

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Today

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Today

Shop the Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon's Outlet

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon's Outlet

The 16 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 16 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

Shop Our Favorite Furniture Finds from West Elm’s Huge Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Shop Our Favorite Furniture Finds from West Elm’s Huge Labor Day Sale

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Tags: