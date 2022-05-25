The Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard
With Memorial Day Weekend on its way, you've probably upgraded your patio furniture situation. Even with your porch lights handy, you'll want a way to keep your backyard and patio well lit after sundown. That's where patio umbrellas with lights come into play, and we've scoured multiple retailers to find the best ones.
Instead of wasting time and energy manually hanging up string lights on your old California Umbrella, you can always upgrade your patio umbrella to a model with lights that are already built-in. Since you want your new outdoor umbrella to last, we've found several sturdy, top-rated patio umbrellas from Wayfair, Amazon, The Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Overstock.
Ahead, shop our favorite patio umbrellas that will light up all your summer events.
This 10-foot solar-powered patio umbrella is made from fade-resistant recycled fabric. The eco-friendly canopy doesn't need any batteries — it just uses its solar panel to charge its lights during the day.
Illuminate your patio at night with this 11-foot tall Sunbrella SimplyShade at Bed Bath & Beyond.
This patio umbrella with LED lights has a fade-proof, water-resistant and oil-resistant top. So it can light up your backyard and outlast the elements.
You don't have to struggle to set up string lights this summer. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV ray during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.
Choose between 12 different colorways and 3 different size options, then get ready to shed some light on your outdoor space.
This solar-powered patio umbrella is equipped with an easy-to-use tilt adjustment. Just tilt it to keep the sun out of your eyes. And when night falls, you can continue hosting your party outdoors.
This patio umbrella with lights has an elongated design, which makes it perfect for covering a few outdoor chairs from the sun during the day. This outdoor umbrella is also resistant to UV rays, waterproof and fade-resistant, and it even comes with an umbrella base.
This Hampton Bay outdoor umbrella comes in five different shades. Its LED lights will easily keep your next outdoor gathering going long after the sun sets.
Grab this lighted patio umbrella in four different color options, then get to decorating your deck, poolside or backyard.
Read your favorite book under this TropiShade outdoor umbrella and stay protected from UV rays. Then, watch as it transforms the ambiance of your backyard when you turn on the LED lights at night.
The Everhome Solar LED Rectangular Market Umbrella is a great eco-friendly option for keeping your background well-lighted. This patio umbrella is currently 30% off at Bed Bath & Beyond (and Beyond+ Members can get it for an additional discount). BTW, this umbrella option features a rust-proof aluminum pole
If you're on the hunt for a new patio umbrella with LED lights, you can't beat this rectangular umbrella at 76% off its original price.
