The Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

With Memorial Day Weekend on its way, you've probably upgraded your patio furniture situation. Even with your porch lights handy, you'll want a way to keep your backyard and patio well lit after sundown. That's where patio umbrellas with lights come into play, and we've scoured multiple retailers to find the best ones.

Instead of wasting time and energy manually hanging up string lights on your old California Umbrella, you can always upgrade your patio umbrella to a model with lights that are already built-in. Since you want your new outdoor umbrella to last, we've found several sturdy, top-rated patio umbrellas from Wayfair, Amazon, The Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Overstock.

Ahead, shop our favorite patio umbrellas that will light up all your summer events.

TropiShade Aluminum Bronze Lighted Umbrella Overstock TropiShade Aluminum Bronze Lighted Umbrella Read your favorite book under this TropiShade outdoor umbrella and stay protected from UV rays. Then, watch as it transforms the ambiance of your backyard when you turn on the LED lights at night. $108 $97 Buy Now

Everhome Solar LED Rectangular Market Umbrella Bed Bath & Beyond Everhome Solar LED Rectangular Market Umbrella The Everhome Solar LED Rectangular Market Umbrella is a great eco-friendly option for keeping your background well-lighted. This patio umbrella is currently 30% off at Bed Bath & Beyond (and Beyond+ Members can get it for an additional discount). BTW, this umbrella option features a rust-proof aluminum pole $140 $98 Buy Now

