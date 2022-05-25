Shopping

The Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Patio Umbrellas with Lights
Wayfair

With Memorial Day Weekend on its way, you've probably upgraded your patio furniture situation. Even with your porch lights handy, you'll want a way to keep your backyard and patio well lit after sundown. That's where patio umbrellas with lights come into play, and we've scoured multiple retailers to find the best ones.

Instead of wasting time and energy manually hanging up string lights on your old California Umbrella, you can always upgrade your patio umbrella to a model with lights that are already built-in. Since you want your new outdoor umbrella to last, we've found several sturdy, top-rated patio umbrellas from Wayfair, Amazon, The Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Overstock. 

Ahead, shop our favorite patio umbrellas that will light up all your summer events.

Wikiwiki Solar Patio Umbrella with Lights
Wikiwiki Solar Patio Umbrella with Lights
Amazon
Wikiwiki Solar Patio Umbrella with Lights

This 10-foot solar-powered patio umbrella is made from fade-resistant recycled fabric. The eco-friendly canopy doesn't need any batteries — it just uses its solar panel to charge its lights during the day. 

$150
Sunbrella SimplyShade Lanai Pro Auto-Tilt Umbrella
Sunbrella SimplyShade Lanai Pro Auto-Tilt Umbrella
Bed Bath & Beyond
Sunbrella SimplyShade Lanai Pro Auto-Tilt Umbrella

Illuminate your patio at night with this 11-foot tall Sunbrella SimplyShade at Bed Bath & Beyond.

$549
EliteShade Sunumbrella 9-foot Market Umbrella
EliteShade Sunumbrella 9-foot Market Umbrella
Amazon
EliteShade Sunumbrella 9-foot Market Umbrella

This patio umbrella with LED lights has a fade-proof, water-resistant and oil-resistant top. So it can light up your backyard and outlast the elements.

$250
Arlmont & Co. Doralice Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Arlmont and Co. Doralice Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Doralice Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella

You don't have to struggle to set up string lights this summer. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV ray during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.

$140$102
Durable Solar LED Patio Umbrella
Durable Solar LED Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Durable Solar LED Patio Umbrella

Choose between 12 different colorways and 3 different size options, then get ready to shed some light on your outdoor space.

$90$76
Best Choice Products Solar Powered LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Best Choice Products Solar Powered LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Best Choice Products Solar Powered LED Lighted Patio Umbrella

This solar-powered patio umbrella is equipped with an easy-to-use tilt adjustment. Just tilt it to keep the sun out of your eyes. And when night falls, you can continue hosting your party outdoors.

$85
Arlmont & Co. Hennegan Square Lighted Market Umbrella
Arlmont & Co. Hennegan Square Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Hennegan Square Lighted Market Umbrella

This patio umbrella with lights has an elongated design, which makes it perfect for covering a few outdoor chairs from the sun during the day. This outdoor umbrella is also resistant to UV rays, waterproof and fade-resistant, and it even comes with an umbrella base.

$550$380
Hampton Bay Aluminum Cantilever Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella
Hampton Bay Aluminum Cantilever Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella
The Home Depot
Hampton Bay Aluminum Cantilever Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella

This Hampton Bay outdoor umbrella comes in five different shades. Its LED lights will easily keep your next outdoor gathering going long after the sun sets. 

$599$499
Lark Manor Lighted Market Umbrella
Lark Manor Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Lark Manor Lighted Market Umbrella

Grab this lighted patio umbrella in four different color options, then get to decorating your deck, poolside or backyard. 

$92
TropiShade Aluminum Bronze Lighted Umbrella
TropiShade Aluminum Bronze Lighted Umbrella
Overstock
TropiShade Aluminum Bronze Lighted Umbrella

Read your favorite book under this TropiShade outdoor umbrella and stay protected from UV rays. Then, watch as it transforms the ambiance of your backyard when you turn on the LED lights at night.

$108$97
Everhome Solar LED Rectangular Market Umbrella
Everhome Solar LED Rectangular Market Umbrella
Bed Bath & Beyond
Everhome Solar LED Rectangular Market Umbrella

The Everhome Solar LED Rectangular Market Umbrella is a great eco-friendly option for keeping your background well-lighted. This patio umbrella is currently 30% off at Bed Bath & Beyond (and Beyond+ Members can get it for an additional discount). BTW, this umbrella option features a rust-proof aluminum pole

$140$98
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Siegler Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella

If you're on the hunt for a new patio umbrella with LED lights, you can't beat this rectangular umbrella at 76% off its original price.

$190$45

