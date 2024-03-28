Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Target's Spring Home Sale — Up to 60% Off

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:47 PM PDT, March 28, 2024

Target is having a massive spring sale with deals on patio furniture and more home essentials right now.

Amazon and Walmart aren’t the only retailers hosting massive spring sales events this month. Savings are in full bloom at Target where you can revamp your entire home for less. The Target Spring Home Sale is underway with thousands of items discounted, including patio furniture for up to 60% off.

Target's most impressive home deals right now are on outdoor furniture. From Adirondack chairs and outdoor sectionals to patio dining sets, the retailer is marking down so many essentials for entertaining and relaxing this spring. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is add a new piece of patio furniture.

With many long days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Target's patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best outdoor furniture deals from Target's Spring Home Sale to transform your yard in no time. 

Best Patio Furniture Deals from Target's Spring Home Sale

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set
Target

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set

This bistro set is 60% off and comes with two rattan chairs as well as a glass-topped table that are all perfect for those with smaller outdoor spaces.

$410 $164

Shop Now

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set
Target

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set

Masterfully crafted of sustainable acacia wood in a chic natural finish, this stylish set comes with green all-weather cushions.

$589 $441

Shop Now

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair
Target

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair

Get 58% off this oversized wicker egg chair that is perfect for curling up. Whether you place it indoors or outdoors, the bohemian style will always make this oversize lounger an eye-catching addition to your home.

$730 $317

Shop Now

Eucalyptus Round Bluffdale 6-Person Dining Table

Eucalyptus Round Bluffdale 6-Person Dining Table
Target

Eucalyptus Round Bluffdale 6-Person Dining Table

Designed with Studio McGee, this dining table makes a perfect addition to your outdoor furniture that's great for both entertainment and relaxation.

$450 $315

Shop Now

Threshold Britanna Outdoor Patio Chairs - 2pcs

Threshold Britanna Outdoor Patio Chairs - 2pcs
Target

Threshold Britanna Outdoor Patio Chairs - 2pcs

Sit back and relax in the fresh air on these sturdy patio chairs featuring a weather- and rust-resistant steel frame to withstand the elements. Thick back and seat cushions provide excellent comfort.

$550 $385

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair
Target

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

The classic style of this Adirondack chair perfectly complements and accents any other furniture on your patio. Fold it up into your trunk and head to the beach, or store it away when not in use. 

$120 $65

Shop Now

Windsor Steel & Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair

Windsor Steel & Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair
Target

Windsor Steel & Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair

Enjoy lazy afternoons outdoors with this stylish and comfortable rocking chair. 

$250 $175

Shop Now

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions
Target

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions

These elegant wicker chairs are ideal for family gatherings on your patio or deck. The seat cushions are designed to resist the elements and stay beautiful through years of use.

$270 $123

Shop Now

