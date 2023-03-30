To welcome the new season, men's and women's Patagonia styles are deeply discounted at REI right now. Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleece jackets never go out of style. Get a head start on stocking up on transitional styles with the best Patagonia deals at REI.

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI are here just in time for spring camping adventures and hiking. The sale styles include Patagonia bestsellers like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest and Retro Pile Hoodie. Patagonia's clothes are made to last, so be sure to pick out a jacket in your favorite color before the limited-time deals are gone.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Patagonia apparel and gear you'll reach for in your closet year after year.

The Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Patagonia Microdini Hoodie REI Patagonia Microdini Hoodie The Patagonia Microdini hoodie combines Micro D and Houdini material, making it the perfect everyday jacket to stay warm. $149 $112 Shop Now

The Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Down Sweater Patagonia Down Sweater The perfect warmth for just about everything, the classic Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out. $279 $210 Shop Now

