The Best Patogonia Deals to Shop from REI: Save On Fleece Jackets, Vests and More Must-Haves

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Patagonia Deals at REI
To welcome the new season, men's and women's Patagonia styles are deeply discounted at REI right now. Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleece jackets never go out of style. Get a head start on stocking up on transitional styles with the best Patagonia deals at REI.

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI are here just in time for spring camping adventures and hiking. The sale styles include Patagonia bestsellers like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest and Retro Pile Hoodie. Patagonia's clothes are made to last, so be sure to pick out a jacket in your favorite color before the limited-time deals are gone. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on Patagonia apparel and gear you'll reach for in your closet year after year. 

The Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket
REI
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket

For staying warm without announcing your presence at every turn, the Patagonia shacket offers the warmth of a down jacket paired with the soft, stretchy, quiet fabric of a shirt. 

$229$171
Reclaimed Fleece Jacket
Reclaimed Fleece Jacket
REI
Reclaimed Fleece Jacket

Patagonia's classic double-faced fleece jacket is warm and versatile to wear over any outfit. 

$169$127
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
REI
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest

The soft, easy-wearing vest traps heat, blocks wind and feels smooth and comfortable against your skin for ultimate coziness. 

$159$96
Patagonia Microdini Hoodie
Patagonia Microdini Hoodie
REI
Patagonia Microdini Hoodie

The Patagonia Microdini hoodie combines Micro D and Houdini material, making it the perfect everyday jacket to stay warm.

$149$112
Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
REI
Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie

Patagonia's Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie is ultra lightweight and water-resistant to get you through all types of weather.

$279$210

The Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Down Sweater
Down Sweater
Patagonia
Down Sweater

The perfect warmth for just about everything, the classic Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279$210
Retro Pile Hoodie
Retro Pile Hoodie
REI
Retro Pile Hoodie

The Patagonia Retro Pile hoodie is crafted with double-sided shearling fleece to provide ultimate softness. 

$159$120
Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
REI
Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

Whether you're hiking or cozied up on the couch, this long-sleeved flannel fits any occasion.

$99$49
Radalie Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket
REI
Radalie Insulated Jacket

Stay warm with Patagonia's Radalie jacket designed with Theromgreen 100% recycled polyester. 

$179$134

