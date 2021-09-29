The time has come: The Apple iPhone 13 is here!

While the dual camera system and longer battery life are enough to make us want to fork over the cash, it's a lot of cash to fork over! Even though Apple says the new iPhone 13 is durable "from edge to edge," nothing feels scarier than dropping a brand new, expensive iPhone and watching the portal to TikTok shatter. If you plan to spend your hard-earned money on a new phone soon, you'll want to pick up a new case you can trust to go along with it. The bad news is that iPhone 12 cases are incompatible with the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini. That means even if you already have a phone case, you're going to need a new one.

The iPhone 13 comes in five sleek colors -- including a new pink finish. But the great thing about phone cases is that they allow iPhone users to express themselves beyond the colors offered by Apple. Love animal prints or florals? There's a case for you! Want to match your phone to your favorite handbag or pajama set? You can do that! The options seem endless. That's where we come in.

We've shopped cases from trusted brands like Casetify, Sonix and more celeb-loved brands to find the most fashionable phone case options.

Hilary Duff rocked her Sonix case in a mirror selfie:

And Lauren Lane got cute with her Casetify:

Bonus: These brands have already released cases made especially for the Apple iPhone 13 line. Ahead, shop cases from these celeb-loved brands and others that range from cute to practical and fit the new iPhone.

Sonix Agate Case Sonix Sonix Agate Case This marbled Sonix case looks especially nice on a white iPhone. An antimicrobial agent is mixed into the plastic during the production of these cases, meaning it will never wear off. This case offers grooved impact-resistant corners, a raised bumper around the camera hole and 10-foot drop protection. $35 AT SONIX (IPHONE 13) Buy Now $35 AT SONIX (IPHONE 13 PRO) Buy Now

Casetify Paint by Poketo Case Casetify Casetify Paint by Poketo Case This Casetify case, a collaboration with Poketo, doesn't just cover your phone with colorful paint strokes. It also offers 6.6-foot drop protection and is made of a shock-absorbing material that reduces impact by 95%. It has an anti-microbial coating that eliminates 99% of bacteria and supports wireless charging. Plus, it's made with 65% recycled materials. $55 AT CASETIFY (IPHONE 13) Buy Now $60 AT CASETIFY (IPHONE 13 PRO) Buy Now

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case OtterBox OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case If you're looking for serious, heavy-duty phone protection, pick up this OtterBox Defender Series Pro case. It survives four times as many drops as the military standard, and has raised edges to protect your camera and screen. It also features an antimicrobial technology that protects the case exterior against common bacteria, and has a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth. Find this case in four colors. $65 AT OTTERBOX (IPHONE 13) Buy Now

Nomad Sport Case Nomad Nomad Sport Case This minimalist case from Nomad has a high-gloss finish and comes in four colors, including this ash green. It offers six-foot drop protection and has a grippy, protective bumper. It's MagSafe and wireless charging compatible. $40 AT NOMAD (IPHONE 13) Buy Now $40 AT NOMAD (IPHONE 13 PRO) Buy Now

Apple Leather Case With MagSafe Best Buy Apple Leather Case With MagSafe The leather on this Apple-brand phone case wears over time for a vintage look. It has built-in magnets to align with compatible MagSafe accessories. The case is also wireless charger compatible and comes in a variety of colors. $60 AT BEST BUY (IPHONE 13) Buy Now $60 AT BEST BUY (IPHONE 13 PRO) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT

Best Tech Deals at Amazon's Fall Sale

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals On Devices for the Home

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 60,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

Where to Find the Phone Straps Seen All Over Instagram

Stylish iPhone Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack