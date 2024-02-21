Home

The Best Products to Help Your Rental Feel More Like Home: Peel-and-Stick Tile, Removable Wallpaper and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Products to Help Your Rental Feel More Like a Home: Peel-and-Stick Tile, Removable Wallpaper and More
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:30 PM PST, February 21, 2024

These finds can help make your rental feel homey without sacrificing your deposit.

Creating a space that feels unique to you when you're renting a home or an apartment can be a challenge. In stark spaces without personality or rentals that are in serious need of renovation, a blank canvas can look just that: blank. But there are options to elevate your leased dwelling that won't damage the existing fixtures to keep you from losing your entire security deposit. 

Whether it's worn wooden floors, bleek bathroom tile, dark rooms without lighting or a dingy kitchen creating a less than comfortable space, we've found lots of options to help transform your rental into something that feels more like a forever home. The bonus is that these products can be gently removed upon your departure date. From peel-and-stick wallpaper to plush, plug-in lighting fixtures, oversized rugs and removable tile, these finds will take your home from dated to dazzling. While you probably can't get away with a full renovation, like permanently gluing wallpaper to the walls or cutting open the ceiling to install new lighting fixtures, these selections will make it look like you've shelled out the cash for a contractor. 

Ready to refresh your rental just in time for spring? Below, we've found the best products to upgrade your rental while still keeping your security deposit intact.

Best Wall Coverings for Rentals

Beige walls can be boring. For the kitchen, bathroom, living room or bedroom, here are removable wallpaper and peel-and-stick tile options that are made to come right off when it's time to move out.

Lark Manor Ajang Peel & Stick Floral Roll

Lark Manor Ajang Peel & Stick Floral Roll
Wayfair

Lark Manor Ajang Peel & Stick Floral Roll

Add a pop of color to your bedroom or living room with this peel-and-stick wallpaper.

$48 per roll

Shop Now

Rifle Paper Co. Luxembourg 20' L x 27" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

Rifle Paper Co. Luxembourg 20' L x 27" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
Wayfair

Rifle Paper Co. Luxembourg 20' L x 27" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

Bring some elegance to your space with this dark floral print from Rifle Paper Co.

$60 per wall

Shop Now

Smart Tiles Peel and Stick Gel Morocco Backsplash Tile

Smart Tiles Peel and Stick Gel Morocco Backsplash Tile
Wayfair

Smart Tiles Peel and Stick Gel Morocco Backsplash Tile

This stunning glossy backsplash is actually peel-and-stick. The tiles come in five different colors to best match your aesthetic.

Mi Alma 6'' W x 6'' L Vinyl Peel and Stick Mosaic Tile

Mi Alma 6'' W x 6'' L Vinyl Peel and Stick Mosaic Tile
Wayfair

Mi Alma 6'' W x 6'' L Vinyl Peel and Stick Mosaic Tile

These stylish peel-and-stick tiles offered in a variety of colors can be used in the kitchen, bathroom or anywhere else you see fit.

$46 $42

Shop Now

NextWall Starburst Geo Mid Century Peel and Stick Wallpaper

NextWall Starburst Geo Mid Century Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Amazon

NextWall Starburst Geo Mid Century Peel and Stick Wallpaper

The starburst pattern on this green wallpaper will impress your guests.

CiCiwind Peel and Stick White and Gold Geometric Wallpaper

CiCiwind Peel and Stick White and Gold Geometric Wallpaper
Amazon

CiCiwind Peel and Stick White and Gold Geometric Wallpaper

Bring some brightness to dark rooms with this white and gold geometric wallpaper.

Stickgoo 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Subway Tile

Stickgoo 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Subway Tile
Amazon

Stickgoo 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Subway Tile

There's nothing more classic than a subway tile backsplash.

$40 $30

With coupon

Shop Now

Longking Peel and Stick Colorful Talavera Mexican Tiles

Longking Peel and Stick Colorful Talavera Mexican Tiles
Amazon

Longking Peel and Stick Colorful Talavera Mexican Tiles

One reviewer who purchased these tiles said, "I (not crafty or experienced in remodeling) single-handedly replaced the backsplash in my kitchen in under an hour! It looks so welcoming! I love it. Will update if it looks destroyed any time soon. It is VERY sticky. It looks very nice. The tiles are textured to look real. It has a nice shine. Very pretty color."

Best Floor Coverings for Rentals

Splintered floors and stained carpets aren't something you want to put your bare feet on. End slipper snags and try out these floor coverings.

Matace Athena Series Plush Removable Carpet Tiles

Matace Athena Series Plush Removable Carpet Tiles
Amazon

Matace Athena Series Plush Removable Carpet Tiles

Not only will you have lovely plush carpet after installing these removable carpet tiles, but you'll also find them easy to clean if there are any spills. 

Ruggable Rayne Soft Navy Rug, 6' x 9'

Ruggable Rayne Soft Navy Rug, 6' x 9'
Ruggable

Ruggable Rayne Soft Navy Rug, 6' x 9'

Elevate your favorite space with the distressed Rayne Soft Navy Rug. Inspired by intricate artistry, this globally-inspired design features an ornate border and soft teal and cream medallions complemented by pops of orange and yellow. 

$439 $373

With code PRES24

Shop Now

YXTII Removable Waterproof Vinyl Flooring Tiles

YXTII Removable Waterproof Vinyl Flooring Tiles
Amazon

YXTII Removable Waterproof Vinyl Flooring Tiles

This peel and stick flooring is said to be washable and removable to easily upgrade your floors. 

Peach Sunsari Geometric Washable Area Rug

Peach Sunsari Geometric Washable Area Rug
Rugs USA

Peach Sunsari Geometric Washable Area Rug

Starting at just $88, this rug is an affordable way to add some designer influence to your home.

$88 and Up

Shop Now

West Elm Stonework Carpet Tile by Shaw Contract

West Elm Stonework Carpet Tile by Shaw Contract
West Elm

West Elm Stonework Carpet Tile by Shaw Contract

Upgrade to carpet with these tiles that allow you to configure the floors however you prefer. 

Forest Floor 3/8 Inch Thick Printed Foam Wood Grain Tiles

Forest Floor 3/8 Inch Thick Printed Foam Wood Grain Tiles
Amazon

Forest Floor 3/8 Inch Thick Printed Foam Wood Grain Tiles

Made with anti-fatigue cushioning, these wood grain floor tiles will cover up unsightly splintered floors.

Best Lighting for Rentals

These lights don't need to be hardwired — use batteries or plugs to brighten up your space.

Hotran Battery Operated Wall Sconce (Set of 2)

Hotran Battery Operated Wall Sconce (Set of 2)
Amazon

Hotran Battery Operated Wall Sconce (Set of 2)

You won't need to hardwire this pair of battery-operated wall sconces. 

$70 $51

Shop Now

Hoxiya Dimmable 26.3" Modern Plug in Sputnik Chandelier With Cord

Hoxiya Dimmable 26.3" Modern Plug in Sputnik Chandelier With Cord
Amazon

Hoxiya Dimmable 26.3" Modern Plug in Sputnik Chandelier With Cord

Statement lighting doesn't have to be hardwired, like this modern lighting fixture that plugs into the wall.

$65 $59

With coupon

Shop Now

Mercer41 Rochell Diameter 12.2" Plug-in Pendant Light

Mercer41 Rochell Diameter 12.2" Plug-in Pendant Light
Amazon

Mercer41 Rochell Diameter 12.2" Plug-in Pendant Light

A mod black pendant light will make your space feel chic and sophisticated.

$97 $88

Shop Now

Bay Isle Home Witherbee Rattan Plug-in Armed Sconce

Bay Isle Home Witherbee Rattan Plug-in Armed Sconce
Wayfair

Bay Isle Home Witherbee Rattan Plug-in Armed Sconce

Brighten up a dark corner with this boho farmhouse rattan light.

$68 $60

Shop Now

Vatoni Dimmable Wall Sconces Plug-In Fixture

Vatoni Dimmable Wall Sconces Plug-In Fixture
Amazon

Vatoni Dimmable Wall Sconces Plug-In Fixture

These vintage-inspired wall sconces are dimmable and would look great flanking the bed in a bedroom, a couch in the living room, or anywhere else you want some soft lighting.

Other Accents to Refresh Your Rental

Here are some additional touches that may help your rental feel more like home.

Holt Calvert Carved Electric Fireplace

Holt Calvert Carved Electric Fireplace
Raymour & Flanigan

Holt Calvert Carved Electric Fireplace

What's cozier than a fireplace? The carved mantel on this electric fireplace makes it look just like the real thing.

$830 $788

Shop Now

Costa Farms Live Snake Plant

Costa Farms Live Snake Plant
Amazon

Costa Farms Live Snake Plant

There's something about having potted plants that makes your home feel more like your own. 

$28 $24

Shop Now

HellstromPrints Large Watercolor Painting

HellstromPrints Large Watercolor Painting
Etsy

HellstromPrints Large Watercolor Painting

Hanging artwork on the walls is a way to make the space reflect your personal style. 

$87 $52

Shop Now

Bealife Over The Toilet Storage Cabinet with Open Shelf

Bealife Over The Toilet Storage Cabinet with Open Shelf
Amazon

Bealife Over The Toilet Storage Cabinet with Open Shelf

Landlords don't always consider the little things, like where to store your numerous bathroom items. Streamline your storage with this sleek over-the-toilet cabinet. 

Weweow Mail Organizer Wall Mount with Key Hooks

Weweow Mail Organizer Wall Mount with Key Hooks
Amazon

Weweow Mail Organizer Wall Mount with Key Hooks

Every home needs a spot for the dweller to hang their keys and organize their essentials. 

Now that your basics are covered, consider decorating your home for Easter or stepping up your organization for spring.

RELATED CONTENT:

West Elm Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Furniture and Decor

Sales & Deals

West Elm Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Furniture and Decor

The 10 Best Easter Squishmallows to Add to Your Baskets

Gifts

The 10 Best Easter Squishmallows to Add to Your Baskets

Shop lululemon’s Brand New Cityverse Sneaker for Men and Women

Style

Shop lululemon’s Brand New Cityverse Sneaker for Men and Women

Ace the Coquette Aesthetic With These 14 On-Trend Pieces

Style

Ace the Coquette Aesthetic With These 14 On-Trend Pieces

Oprah-Approved Black-Owned Businesses You Can Shop on Amazon

Style

Oprah-Approved Black-Owned Businesses You Can Shop on Amazon

The 20 Best Easter Decorations Under $35 You Can Find on Amazon

Best Lists

The 20 Best Easter Decorations Under $35 You Can Find on Amazon

Tags: