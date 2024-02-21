These finds can help make your rental feel homey without sacrificing your deposit.
Creating a space that feels unique to you when you're renting a home or an apartment can be a challenge. In stark spaces without personality or rentals that are in serious need of renovation, a blank canvas can look just that: blank. But there are options to elevate your leased dwelling that won't damage the existing fixtures to keep you from losing your entire security deposit.
Whether it's worn wooden floors, bleek bathroom tile, dark rooms without lighting or a dingy kitchen creating a less than comfortable space, we've found lots of options to help transform your rental into something that feels more like a forever home. The bonus is that these products can be gently removed upon your departure date. From peel-and-stick wallpaper to plush, plug-in lighting fixtures, oversized rugs and removable tile, these finds will take your home from dated to dazzling. While you probably can't get away with a full renovation, like permanently gluing wallpaper to the walls or cutting open the ceiling to install new lighting fixtures, these selections will make it look like you've shelled out the cash for a contractor.
Ready to refresh your rental just in time for spring? Below, we've found the best products to upgrade your rental while still keeping your security deposit intact.
Best Wall Coverings for Rentals
Beige walls can be boring. For the kitchen, bathroom, living room or bedroom, here are removable wallpaper and peel-and-stick tile options that are made to come right off when it's time to move out.
Lark Manor Ajang Peel & Stick Floral Roll
Add a pop of color to your bedroom or living room with this peel-and-stick wallpaper.
Rifle Paper Co. Luxembourg 20' L x 27" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
Bring some elegance to your space with this dark floral print from Rifle Paper Co.
Smart Tiles Peel and Stick Gel Morocco Backsplash Tile
This stunning glossy backsplash is actually peel-and-stick. The tiles come in five different colors to best match your aesthetic.
Mi Alma 6'' W x 6'' L Vinyl Peel and Stick Mosaic Tile
These stylish peel-and-stick tiles offered in a variety of colors can be used in the kitchen, bathroom or anywhere else you see fit.
NextWall Starburst Geo Mid Century Peel and Stick Wallpaper
The starburst pattern on this green wallpaper will impress your guests.
CiCiwind Peel and Stick White and Gold Geometric Wallpaper
Bring some brightness to dark rooms with this white and gold geometric wallpaper.
Stickgoo 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Subway Tile
There's nothing more classic than a subway tile backsplash.
Longking Peel and Stick Colorful Talavera Mexican Tiles
One reviewer who purchased these tiles said, "I (not crafty or experienced in remodeling) single-handedly replaced the backsplash in my kitchen in under an hour! It looks so welcoming! I love it. Will update if it looks destroyed any time soon. It is VERY sticky. It looks very nice. The tiles are textured to look real. It has a nice shine. Very pretty color."
Best Floor Coverings for Rentals
Splintered floors and stained carpets aren't something you want to put your bare feet on. End slipper snags and try out these floor coverings.
Matace Athena Series Plush Removable Carpet Tiles
Not only will you have lovely plush carpet after installing these removable carpet tiles, but you'll also find them easy to clean if there are any spills.
Ruggable Rayne Soft Navy Rug, 6' x 9'
Elevate your favorite space with the distressed Rayne Soft Navy Rug. Inspired by intricate artistry, this globally-inspired design features an ornate border and soft teal and cream medallions complemented by pops of orange and yellow.
YXTII Removable Waterproof Vinyl Flooring Tiles
This peel and stick flooring is said to be washable and removable to easily upgrade your floors.
Peach Sunsari Geometric Washable Area Rug
Starting at just $88, this rug is an affordable way to add some designer influence to your home.
West Elm Stonework Carpet Tile by Shaw Contract
Upgrade to carpet with these tiles that allow you to configure the floors however you prefer.
Forest Floor 3/8 Inch Thick Printed Foam Wood Grain Tiles
Made with anti-fatigue cushioning, these wood grain floor tiles will cover up unsightly splintered floors.
Best Lighting for Rentals
These lights don't need to be hardwired — use batteries or plugs to brighten up your space.
Hotran Battery Operated Wall Sconce (Set of 2)
You won't need to hardwire this pair of battery-operated wall sconces.
Hoxiya Dimmable 26.3" Modern Plug in Sputnik Chandelier With Cord
Statement lighting doesn't have to be hardwired, like this modern lighting fixture that plugs into the wall.
Mercer41 Rochell Diameter 12.2" Plug-in Pendant Light
A mod black pendant light will make your space feel chic and sophisticated.
Bay Isle Home Witherbee Rattan Plug-in Armed Sconce
Brighten up a dark corner with this boho farmhouse rattan light.
Vatoni Dimmable Wall Sconces Plug-In Fixture
These vintage-inspired wall sconces are dimmable and would look great flanking the bed in a bedroom, a couch in the living room, or anywhere else you want some soft lighting.
Other Accents to Refresh Your Rental
Here are some additional touches that may help your rental feel more like home.
Holt Calvert Carved Electric Fireplace
What's cozier than a fireplace? The carved mantel on this electric fireplace makes it look just like the real thing.
Costa Farms Live Snake Plant
There's something about having potted plants that makes your home feel more like your own.
HellstromPrints Large Watercolor Painting
Hanging artwork on the walls is a way to make the space reflect your personal style.
Bealife Over The Toilet Storage Cabinet with Open Shelf
Landlords don't always consider the little things, like where to store your numerous bathroom items. Streamline your storage with this sleek over-the-toilet cabinet.
Weweow Mail Organizer Wall Mount with Key Hooks
Every home needs a spot for the dweller to hang their keys and organize their essentials.
Now that your basics are covered, consider decorating your home for Easter or stepping up your organization for spring.
