Creating a space that feels unique to you when you're renting a home or an apartment can be a challenge. In stark spaces without personality or rentals that are in serious need of renovation, a blank canvas can look just that: blank. But there are options to elevate your leased dwelling that won't damage the existing fixtures to keep you from losing your entire security deposit.

Whether it's worn wooden floors, bleek bathroom tile, dark rooms without lighting or a dingy kitchen creating a less than comfortable space, we've found lots of options to help transform your rental into something that feels more like a forever home. The bonus is that these products can be gently removed upon your departure date. From peel-and-stick wallpaper to plush, plug-in lighting fixtures, oversized rugs and removable tile, these finds will take your home from dated to dazzling. While you probably can't get away with a full renovation, like permanently gluing wallpaper to the walls or cutting open the ceiling to install new lighting fixtures, these selections will make it look like you've shelled out the cash for a contractor.

Ready to refresh your rental just in time for spring? Below, we've found the best products to upgrade your rental while still keeping your security deposit intact.

Best Wall Coverings for Rentals

Beige walls can be boring. For the kitchen, bathroom, living room or bedroom, here are removable wallpaper and peel-and-stick tile options that are made to come right off when it's time to move out.

Best Floor Coverings for Rentals

Splintered floors and stained carpets aren't something you want to put your bare feet on. End slipper snags and try out these floor coverings.

Best Lighting for Rentals

These lights don't need to be hardwired — use batteries or plugs to brighten up your space.

Other Accents to Refresh Your Rental

Here are some additional touches that may help your rental feel more like home.

Now that your basics are covered, consider decorating your home for Easter or stepping up your organization for spring.

