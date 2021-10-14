The Best Puffer Coats and Jackets to Shop Before the Holidays

Fall is here with winter close behind, and you know what that means: the season of layering is upon us! Holiday shopping is starting a lot earlier this year with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but shopping early should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and a puffer coat to you before winter arrives.

The perfect jacket for the colder months of the year should keep you warm without impeding on your personal style or spoiling your outfits. Cue, the puffer coat. With a fun silhouette and the ability to keep you nice and snug in wind or snow, the puffer jacket is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.

Whether it’s a cropped puffer jacket or a longline quilted coat, a sherpa-lined interior or a faux-fur shearling-lined hood, traditional down filling or a more eco-friendly stuffing, the choices are endless when it comes to finding your perfect puffer coat.

From brands like Everlane, Nordstrom, The North Face and ASOS, shop ultra light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, stylish sherpa coats and more.

Below, shop ET Style's picks for the best puffer jackets under $250.

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer Summersalt Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer This adorable puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color. $95 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Selena Gomez's Slouchy Winter Coat is Perfect for 2021

Amazon's Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Winter Coats and Fall Jackets

The Best Deals from Backcountry for Staying Warm This Fall and Winter

The Warmest Winter Coats You Can Buy Online

Best Winter Face Masks

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Buy Right Now

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays