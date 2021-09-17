The Best Puffer Jackets to Shop Now

Fall is finally here, and you know what that means: the season of layering is upon us!

The perfect jacket for the colder months of the year should keep you warm without impeding on your personal style or spoiling your outfits. Cue, the puffer jacket. With a fun silhouette and the ability to keep you nice and snug in wind or snow, the puffer jacket is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.

Whether it’s a cropped puffer jacket or a longline quilted coat, a sherpa-lined interior or a faux-fur shearling-lined hood, traditional down filling or a more eco-friendly stuffing, the choices are endless when it comes to finding your perfect puffer coat.

From brands like Everlane, Nordstrom, The North Face and ASOS, shop ultra light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, stylish sherpa coats and more.

Below, shop ET Style's picks for 19 of the best puffer jackets under $250.

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer Summersalt Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer This adorable puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color. $95 AT SUMMERSALT Buy Now

Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket Looking to stay warm, but not into the puffer jacket look? Try this oversized sherpa coat from Alo Yoga for a twist on the traditional cozy winter coat style. $218 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

Sherpa coat Gap Sherpa coat This sherpa trench coat from Gap doesn’t mess around when it comes to your warmth or your style. $133 (REGULARLY $148) AT GAP Buy Now

