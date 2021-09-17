The Best Puffer Jackets to Shop Now
Fall is finally here, and you know what that means: the season of layering is upon us!
The perfect jacket for the colder months of the year should keep you warm without impeding on your personal style or spoiling your outfits. Cue, the puffer jacket. With a fun silhouette and the ability to keep you nice and snug in wind or snow, the puffer jacket is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.
Whether it’s a cropped puffer jacket or a longline quilted coat, a sherpa-lined interior or a faux-fur shearling-lined hood, traditional down filling or a more eco-friendly stuffing, the choices are endless when it comes to finding your perfect puffer coat.
From brands like Everlane, Nordstrom, The North Face and ASOS, shop ultra light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, stylish sherpa coats and more.
Below, shop ET Style's picks for 19 of the best puffer jackets under $250.
