The Best Puffer Jackets to Shop Now

By Danica Creahan
The Best Puffer Jackets Under $250
Fall is finally here, and you know what that means: the season of layering is upon us!

The perfect jacket for the colder months of the year should keep you warm without impeding on your personal style or spoiling your outfits. Cue, the puffer jacket. With a fun silhouette and the ability to keep you nice and snug in wind or snow, the puffer jacket is a must-have for your winter wardrobe. 

Whether it’s a cropped puffer jacket or a longline quilted coat, a sherpa-lined interior or a faux-fur shearling-lined hood, traditional down filling or a more eco-friendly stuffing, the choices are endless when it comes to finding your perfect puffer coat. 

From brands like Everlane, Nordstrom, The North Face and ASOS, shop ultra light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, stylish sherpa coats and more. 

Below, shop ET Style's picks for 19 of the best puffer jackets under $250.

The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket
The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket
ASOS
The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket
This chic cropped puffer from The North Face features an exclusive ASOS tie-dye design, adhesive patch cuffs, and three (3!) pockets- two external and one internal. 
$210 AT ASOS
ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket
ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket
ASOS
ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket
This intentionally oversized, funnel-neck coat will keep you snug in style.
$71 AT ASOS
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
This classic lightweight, water-repellent down jacket will keep you reliably warm.
$70 AT UNIQLO
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
ASOS
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
This glamorous, faux-fur trimmed coat is certain to outshine 2021’s first snow day.
$174 AT ASOS
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
With oversized button flap pockets and a covert drawstring waist, this jacket will keep you warm in a flattering fashion.
$198 AT EVERLANE
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Nordstrom
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic EcoPlume insulation to keep you cozy and bluesign approved. 
$99 AT NORDSTROM
Levi’s puffer jacket
Levi’s puffer jacket
Nordstrom
Levi’s puffer jacket
This puffer coat from Levi’s is cozy, cute and ready to take on the cold.
$150 AT NORDSTROM
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
ASOS
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
Make a dramatic entrance in from the cold with this stunning faux-leather long puffer coat.
$93 AT ASOS
Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
This jacket has a hood lined with faux-shearling and a layered-style design to add some extra dimension to the classic puffer coat look.
$249 AT NORDSTROM
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
ASOS
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
This cool, high-collared jacket will definitely protect you from the cold.
$71 AT ASOS
Steve Madden Puffer Parka jacket
Steve Madden Puffer Parka jacket
Steve Madden via Amazon
Steve Madden Puffer Parka jacket
With an oversized hood and extra large, convenient pockets, this coat is a great staple for your winter wardrobe.
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Amazon Essentials
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Stay snug in style with this floral printed puffer jacket.
$50 AT AMAZON
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
Summersalt
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
This adorable puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color.
$95 AT SUMMERSALT
Avec Les Filles Hooded Longline Puffer vest
Avec Les Filles Hooded Longline Puffer vest
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles Hooded Longline Puffer vest
Or try something still sleeveless but with a bit of length for a fun and chill-free silhouette.
$149 AT NORDSTROM
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
Nordstrom
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
This 80’s-inspired faux-leather vest is certain to liven up any outfit.
$100 AT NORDSTROM
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
Gap
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
This puffer coat is filled with water-resistant Primaloft® insulation that has the warmth of down with less of the waste.
$118 (REGULARLY $148) AT GAP
Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket
Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket
Looking to stay warm, but not into the puffer jacket look? Try this oversized sherpa coat from Alo Yoga for a twist on the traditional cozy winter coat style.
$218 AT ALO YOGA
Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa jacket
Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa jacket
Or try this funky sherpa coat with a removable hood.
$188 AT ALO YOGA
Sherpa coat
Sherpa coat
Gap
Sherpa coat
This sherpa trench coat from Gap doesn’t mess around when it comes to your warmth or your style.
$133 (REGULARLY $148) AT GAP

