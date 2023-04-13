Shopping

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Amazon This Spring: Shop Best-Selling Aviators, Wayfarers and More Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ray-Ban Early Prime Day Deals
Ray-Ban

There is no better way to get ready for spring than with a new pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Whether your next spring vacation is at a sunny or chillier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades regardless of where your next trip is because your eyes are always in need of some protection. Now is the perfect time to shop Ray-Ban sunglasses styles at Amazon for Spring 2023. 

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a spring staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses in the mix is key for a stylish season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. 

On Amazon, you can find tons of celeb-loved sunglasses to add to your spring wardrobe, like the versatile Ray-Ban Wayfarer. There are many options to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect sunglasses: the best shade, metal frame, 100 UV protection, polarized lenses, and prescription lenses. 

Ahead, find the best deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses to show off your spring style. 

Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses For Spring 2023 

Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses

Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style.

$155
Ray-Ban RB0840s Mega Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB0840s Mega Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB0840s Mega Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer Square Sunglasses are a modern take on a classic pair of sunnies. 

$175
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

The Original Wayfarer Ray-Bans are celeb-loved and mesh well with any style.

$163
Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$163
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses

To get a more stylish aviator sunglasses, these lightweight sunglasses will compliment your outfit. 

$178$141
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your sunnies collection. Get a kid's version for the little one in your life so you can twin this season.

$213$161
$77$73
KIDS' RAY-BAN AVIATORS
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Everglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses

These Ray-Bans offer UV protection as well as blue light filtering.

$163$114
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses

The wooded frame Ray-Ban sunglasses are an absolute must-have for all of your spring adventures. 

$69
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with round lenses for a cool look this spring.

$175
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses

The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way. The Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.

$198$139
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$163
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses

These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about spring. 

$186

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

