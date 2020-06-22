Shopping

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Ray Ban Sale
Getty Images / Ravi Meena / EyeEm

Sun's out, shades on! Right now at Amazon's Summer Sale, shoppers can access deals on coveted Ray-Ban sunglasses. 

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- launched on Monday and features beauty and fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Tory Burch and, of course, Ray-Ban. This sale was reportedly scheduled by Amazon in an effort to support brands set back by the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. 

Ahead, shop the Ray-Ban deals that are part of Amazon's fashion summer sale. And keep checking back as we select our favorite deals to shop. 

Aviator Classic Gradient Non Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray Ban Aviator Classic Crystal Gradient
Amazon
Aviator Classic Gradient Non Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Now is the best time to grab these classic frames. 

REGULARLY $169

Round Double Bridge Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Round Double Bridge Sunglasses
Amazon
Round Double Bridge Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Cool kids only need apply for these stylish shades. 

REGULARLY $165

Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb4068 Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These sunnies are a fashionista's dream. 

Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Amazon
Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Prefer a round shape? These timeless frames are just right. 

REGULARLY $144

Read more: Amazon's Summer Sale Is Here (CNET) 

