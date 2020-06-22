The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Sun's out, shades on! Right now at Amazon's Summer Sale, shoppers can access deals on coveted Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- launched on Monday and features beauty and fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Tory Burch and, of course, Ray-Ban. This sale was reportedly scheduled by Amazon in an effort to support brands set back by the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale.

Ahead, shop the Ray-Ban deals that are part of Amazon's fashion summer sale. And keep checking back as we select our favorite deals to shop.

Aviator Classic Gradient Non Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Aviator Classic Gradient Non Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Now is the best time to grab these classic frames. REGULARLY $169 $135.20 at Amazon

Round Double Bridge Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Round Double Bridge Sunglasses Ray-Ban Cool kids only need apply for these stylish shades. REGULARLY $165 $132 at Amazon

Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Square Sunglasses Ray-Ban These sunnies are a fashionista's dream. $104.30 at Amazon

Round Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Round Sunglasses Ray-Ban Prefer a round shape? These timeless frames are just right. REGULARLY $144 $115.20 at Amazon

Square Ii Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Square Ii Sunglasses Ray-Ban Why not wear frames as pretty as the summer sky? REGULARLY $180 $144 at Amazon

Clubround Round Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Clubround Round Sunglasses Ray-Ban Imagine walking through the city in these fun glasses! REGULARLY $165 $131.90

Read more: Amazon's Summer Sale Is Here (CNET)

