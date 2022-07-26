Shopping

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses on Amazon: Aviator, Wayfarer and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ray-Ban Early Prime Day Deals
Ray-Ban

Summer is still here and many of us are loving the sunny days and outdoors. If you're still daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Amazon has are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses, some are almost 60% off.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

On Amazon, you can find deals on celeb-loved sunglasses like the versatile Ray-Ban Wayfarer. There are many options to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect sunglasses: the best shade, metal frame, 100 UV protection, polarized lenses, and prescription lenses. Before you pick the frames that complement your face and summer style, you can unlock free 2-day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership. A 30-day free trial will also allow you to take advantage of all the discounts. 

Ahead, here are our favorite picks of Ray-Ban sunglasses to show off your iconic style. 

Best Ray-Ban Deals 

Ray-Ban Men's Rb4283ch Chromance Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's Rb4283ch Chromance Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's Rb4283ch Chromance Rectangular Sunglasses

These mirrored Ray-Ban sunglasses highlight round faces, and they add a bit of flair to your summer style. 

$239$167
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses

To get a more stylish aviator sunglasses, these lightweight sunglasses will compliment your outfit. 

$178$155
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your summer sunnies collection. Get a kid's version for the little one in your life so you can twin this summer.

$213$163
$77$65
KIDS' RAY-BAN AVIATORS
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with round lenses for a cool look this summer.

$140$98
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses

The wooded frame Ray-Ban sunglasses are an absolute must-have for your all your summer adventures. 

$244$98
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses

The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way. The Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.

$193$135
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Everglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses

These Ray-Bans offer UV protection as well as blue light filtering.

$163$153
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a more structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$163$155
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses

These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about summer. 

$188$148

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Summer

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

The Best Deals on Summer Dresses You Can Still Shop at Amazon

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $24 at Amazon

The Best Flowy, Lightweight Linen Pants for Women to Shop This Summer

There Are So Many Beauty Deals to Shop Now on Amazon

Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Is 45% Off

The Best Deals on Birkenstock Sandals Still Available on Amazon

Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Line Has the Chicest, Cool-Girl Sunnies

 