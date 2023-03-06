Make spring cleaning a breeze this year by using a robot vacuum. Robot vacuums are designed to free up time, cleaning your home with close to no effort from you. Some robot vacuums even empty themself, so you don't have to come in contact with a dustbin. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, finding the best robot vacuum model can significantly reduce the time you spend keeping your floors clean.

As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. The Jet Bot Robot Vacuum from Samsung also docks at a clean station to transfer dust and debris, saving you the messy hassle. As a bonus, if you have allergies, these vacuums come with state-of-the-art filtration systems to cut back on dust and dander, minimizing allergens.

Right now, you can get $350 off the Samsung Jet Bot to save on one of the best robot vacuums when it comes to cleaning features.

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can distinguish hardwood from carpet and be programmed to only clean certain areas of your home. This smart 'bot even has object recognition, helping it avoid items like socks and cables.

By purchasing a robot vacuum, you'll always have a little helper around to keep things fresh and clean. So what are you waiting for? Below, shop more of the best deals on robot vacuums that will make clean-up a breeze this spring.

eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning. $229 $140 Shop Now

If stick vacuums are more your speed, we also found incredible cordless stick vacuum options to shop for your home.

