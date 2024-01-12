Long weekend sales are in full swing right now, including many large appliances for your home. If your washer or dryer has seen better days, Samsung if offering huge savings on plenty of top-rated models.

Investing in these appliances is pricey, which is why you want a washer and dryer with all the right features that will last for years to come. With their intuitive, user-friendly features, beautiful designs, and reliability, Samsung washers and dryers are some of the best on the market. Better still, some models are available at prices even lower than what we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Samsung is offering up to $450 off select washers and dryers, but the savings triple when you replace both machines with a package deal. The biggest washer and dryer deal this week is taking $1,400 off Samsung's new Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry. The washer actually learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, find deep discounts on Samsung washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room this year.

Best Deals on Samsung Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best Deals on Samsung Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

