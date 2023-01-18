Shopping

The Best Skechers Walking and Running Shoes on Amazon to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skechers amazon cyber monday 2020 sale
Amazon/Skechers

As winter is underway, now is a good time to score a deal on the best running and walking shoes for 2023. Amazon has deals on Skechers for your daily walks when the chill of winter leaves us in the coming months. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and more. 

Whether you need comfortable kicks for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your growing kids, you can find affordable and stylish Skechers at Amazon. And if you need to upgrade your running shoes, we have you covered too.

Check out ET's top picks on Skechers walking shoes we have curated from Amazon. 

Skechers Work Stacey Sneaker
Skechers Work Stacey Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Work Stacey Sneaker

A lightweight shoe perfect for wearing to work, especially for those who are on their feet all day.

$85
Skechers Men's Gowalk-Athletic Hook and Loop Walking Shoes
Skechers Men's Gowalk-Athletic Hook and Loop Walking Shoes
Amazon
Skechers Men's Gowalk-Athletic Hook and Loop Walking Shoes

A Podiatrist-designed shoe engineered with comfort in mind as it features lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO cushioning and a patented Skechers Arch Fit insole system.

$53 AND UP
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50$45
Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$65$52
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$30 AND UP
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker

With more than 12,000 5-star reviews, we encourage you to try out the Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker.

$50 AND UP
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker

Get a jump start on training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker. 

$40 AND UP
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.

$39 AND UP
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$66$59
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$26
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker

Good for wide feet, these casual shoes have a relaxed fit if comfort is what you're after. 

$52 AND UP
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker

These walking flats are the perfect shoe for transitioning into any outfit.

$69$48
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan
Skechers Sport womens D'lites Biggest Fan running sneaker with memory foam
Amazon
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan

If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. It features a memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. 

$65$41
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

These simple sneakers are versatile enough to wear with a dress or shorts. 

$32 AND UP
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe
Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe

Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement.  

$120
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Amazon
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform

These shoes are designed for dog lovers, but they'd be hard to resist even if for cat lovers. 

$40$29
Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker

Comfort and cute go hand-in-hand with these Skechers kids' Dreamy Lites sneakers. 

$19 AND UP
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$37 AND UP
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Amazon
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot

Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock-absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort.

$56 AND UP

 RELATED CONTENT:

Allbirds Rarely Has Sales, But Right Now You Can Save Up to 40% On Popular Walking and Running Shoes

The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2023 — Allbirds, Hoka, New Balance and More

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off at Amazon's New Year Sale

The Best Women’s Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear in 2023

The 15 Best Running Shoes for Women — Shop Adidas, Nike, Saucony, Hoka, and More For Winter

The Best Running Shoes for Men This Winter: Hoka Bondi 8, Saucony, adidas Ultraboost and More

The 33 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces: Shop Leggings, Sports Bras, and More

20 Best Leggings for Lounging and Working Out: lululemon, Alo Yoga, Nike, Everlane, Spanx and More

The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals to Shop This 2023

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter 2023

WHO Recommends Masks on Long Flights as COVID Variant Spreads — Get The Best Face Masks for Planes

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are on Sale for 50% Off Right Now

 