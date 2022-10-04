The Best Skechers Walking Shoes on Amazon for Fall 2022
As fall ushers in the perfect temperatures for running and walking, Amazon has deals on Skechers for your daily walks before the chill of winter officially arrives. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and more.
Whether you need comfortable kicks for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your growing kids, you can find affordable and stylish Skechers at Amazon. And if you need to upgrade your running shoes, we have you covered too.
Check out ET's top picks of Skechers walking shoes we have curated from Amazon.
The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces.
We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller.
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing.
With more than 12,000 5-star reviews, we encourage you to try out the Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker.
Get a jump start on fall training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker.
These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.
If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. It features a memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled.
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole.
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
Good for wide feet, these casual shoes have a relaxed fit if comfort is what you're after.
Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock-absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort.
These walking flats are the perfect shoe for transitioning into fall outfits.
These simple sneakers are versatile enough to wear with a dress or shorts.
Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement.
Comfort and cute go hand-in-hand with these Skechers kids' Dreamy Lites sneakers.
These shoes are designed for dog lovers, but they'd be hard to resist even if for cat lovers.
These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games! These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.
