In all the excitement around the holiday season and the great deals from major retailers, it’s so important to remember to shop small and local whenever you can -- especially during this super fun shopping holiday.

This year, Amazon championed tons of great small businesses in their small business gift guide, with a special highlight on Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned and military-owned businesses. Shop everything from toys to kitchen gadgets to clothing and accessories, with budget-friendly options under $20 and under $50.

Amazon isn’t the only one putting the spotlight on small businesses this holiday season; This year, Oprah’s Favorite Things List celebrated POC and women-owned businesses, all of which are available to shop on Amazon, and some of her favorites are on sale right now!

With so many great deals from small businesses available to shop now, why wait until it's too late? Ahead, ET has scouted some of the best small businesses to shop now on Amazon for the upcoming holiday season and beyond. And if you're looking to find that perfect gift, don't forget to check out ET's 2021 gift guide. Keep reading to check out the best small business deals on Amazon.

Sonia Hou Chopstick Earrings Sonia Hou Store via Amazon Sonia Hou Chopstick Earrings These elegant, 18K Gold Vermeil-crafted CHOPSTICKS earrings are a staple jewelry piece from Sonia Hou Jewelry. The style is also a part of the brand's CRAZY ASIAN collection, inspired by the movie Crazy Rich Asians -- and have been spotted on several of the film's stars. $80 $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now $80 $60 AT SONIA HOU STORE Buy Now

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Clevr/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Meghan Markle is making a mark on Oprah's Favorite Things. "My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand." The media mogul loves the Golden SuperLatte by Clevr, which is included in the starter kit along with the Chai SuperLatte and a handheld milk frother. The SuperLattes are made with adaptogen and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. $74 $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now $74 $57 AT CLEVR W/CODE OPRAH Buy Now

Gentle exfoliating dry brush C.S.M. via Amazon Gentle exfoliating dry brush This dry brush can help clear away dead skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes and cellulite by exfoliating your skin as well as improving circulation and encouraging collagen growth. $12 $10 Buy Now

Hairstory New Wash Kit Hairstory Hairstory New Wash Kit Hairstory is a sustainable and inclusive hair care brand that boasts a wide selection of natural, conditioning hair products -- including this Original Kit, which features the original New Wash Hair Cleanser pouch, hair powder and massaging scalp brush. $76 AT AMAZON Buy Now $76 AT HAIRSTORY Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Gifts for Everyone On Your List

20 Deals on Holiday Gifts from Nike: Take Up to 50% Sneakers & Apparel

Sur La Table Holiday Gift Sale: The Best Deals on Gifts for Home Cooks

Kate Spade Surprise Early Holiday Deals: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Gifts Under $50 That Will Make Mom and Dad Laugh

The Best Gifts Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Best Home Gifts to Shop for Cyber Week