Shopping

The Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon for the Holidays

By Danica Creahan‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Small Business Saturday: The Best Small Business Deals You Can Shop Right Now
ET

In all the excitement around the holiday season and the great deals from major retailers, it’s so important to remember to shop small and local whenever you can -- especially during this super fun shopping holiday.

This year, Amazon championed tons of great small businesses in their small business gift guide, with a special highlight on Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned and military-owned businesses. Shop everything from toys to kitchen gadgets to clothing and accessories, with budget-friendly options under $20 and under $50

Amazon isn’t the only one putting the spotlight on small businesses this holiday season; This year, Oprah’s Favorite Things List celebrated POC and women-owned businesses, all of which are available to shop on Amazon, and some of her favorites are on sale right now!

With so many great deals from small businesses available to shop now, why wait until it's too late? Ahead, ET has scouted some of the best small businesses to shop now on Amazon for the upcoming holiday season and beyond. And if you're looking to find that perfect gift, don't forget to check out ET's 2021 gift guide. Keep reading to check out the best small business deals on Amazon. 

Kitsch Ultimate Travel Bottles set
Kitsch Ultimate Travel Bottles set
Kitsch via Amazon
Kitsch Ultimate Travel Bottles set
These refillable travel bottles are great if you’re constantly on the go. Use these TSA-approved and BPA-free bottles to take your favorite beauty products on the road.
$12
Sonia Hou Chopstick Earrings
Sonia Hou Chopstick Earrings
Sonia Hou Store via Amazon
Sonia Hou Chopstick Earrings
These elegant, 18K Gold Vermeil-crafted CHOPSTICKS earrings are a staple jewelry piece from Sonia Hou Jewelry. The style is also a part of the brand's CRAZY ASIAN collection, inspired by the movie Crazy Rich Asians -- and have been spotted on several of the film's stars.
$80$60 AT AMAZON
$80$60 AT SONIA HOU STORE
Mi Cocina The Classic Apron
Mi Cocina
Mi Cocina/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Mi Cocina The Classic Apron
A denim apron that's fashionable and functional. 
$99$79 AT AMAZON
$99 AT MI COCINA
Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit
clevr superlatte
Clevr/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit
Meghan Markle is making a mark on Oprah's Favorite Things. "My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand." The media mogul loves the Golden SuperLatte by Clevr, which is included in the starter kit along with the Chai SuperLatte and a handheld milk frother. The SuperLattes are made with adaptogen and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. 
$74$59 AT AMAZON
$74$57 AT CLEVR W/CODE OPRAH
Gentle exfoliating dry brush
Gentle exfoliating dry brush
C.S.M. via Amazon
Gentle exfoliating dry brush
This dry brush can help clear away dead skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes and cellulite by exfoliating your skin as well as improving circulation and encouraging collagen growth.
$12$10
GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set
Green Pan Reserve Ceramic NonStick 10piece Set
Green Pan Reserve/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set
These stunning nonstick ceramic pots and pans are sure to make cooking more fun. 
$579$400 AT AMAZON
$579$400 AT GREENPAN
Hairstory New Wash Kit
Hairstory New Wash Kit
Hairstory
Hairstory New Wash Kit
Hairstory is a sustainable and inclusive hair care brand that boasts a wide selection of natural, conditioning hair products -- including this Original Kit, which features the original New Wash Hair Cleanser pouch, hair powder and massaging scalp brush.
$76 AT AMAZON
$76 AT HAIRSTORY
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
Julep via Amazon
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
This highly pigmented eyeshadow stick goes on as a creme and dries into a waterproof, crease-proof powder to provide a stunning eye look that lasts all night long.
$18$15
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Lands Downunder/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Lands Downunder Juno Throw
Who wouldn't love to cozy up in this luxurious cashmere-blend throw this winter? These are 20% off with code 'oprah' at landsdownunder.com. 
$248 $128 AT AMAZON
$248 AT LANDS DOWNUNDER
Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Smart Air Purifier
Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Smart Air Purifier
The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Smart Air Purifier boasts a compact build which makes it perfect for filtering air and removing pollutants within medium-sized rooms.
$760$606 AT AMAZON
$760 AT BLUEAIR
Cafe Du Chateau French press coffee maker
Cafe Du Chateau French press coffee maker
Cafe Du Chateau via Amazon
Cafe Du Chateau French press coffee maker
If you’re looking for a new coffee maker, or coffee making method, the French press is a sleek, sophisticated and tasty way to make a cup of joe.
$32$25
The Urban + The Mystic The Love Bowl
The Urban and Mystic's The Love Bowl.jpeg
The Urban + Mystic/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
The Urban + The Mystic The Love Bowl
Give the sign of unconditional love by gifting this beautiful heart-shaped pink onyx bowl and rose quartz crystals. 
$100$80 AT AMAZON
$100 AT THE URBAN + THE MYSTIC
Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt body scrub
Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt body scrub
Majestic Pure via Amazon
Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt body scrub
This luxurious scrub is made with lychee berry and sweet almond oil to provide a soothing and exfoliating experience.
$17$15
Roots Of Fight Black History Tribute T-Shirts
roots of fight
Roots Of Fight/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Roots Of Fight Black History Tribute T-Shirts
Roots Of Fight creates tees with meaning -- celebrating legendary athletes, innovators and cultural icons of all backgrounds from Maya Angelou to Muhammad Ali. Take 20% off on Amazon with the promo code "OPRAHFT20" or "OPRAH" on the Roots Of Fight website. 
$48$38 AT AMAZON
$48$43 AT ROOTS OF FIGHT
Lollia Imagine Bubble Bath
Lollia Imagine Bubble Bath
Amazon
Lollia Imagine Bubble Bath
If you or someone you love likes relaxing in a bubble bath, Oprah says it gives great bubbles. Use the code "OPRAH" to get 20% off on the Margot Elena website. 
$68$54 AT AMAZON
$68 AT MARGOT ELENA
Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings
Melt Fit Essentials Leggings
Melt Fit Essentials/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings
Melt Fit leggings conform to the body, offer medium compression and have amazing stretch. Save 20% with code "OPRAH" at meltfitactive.com. 
$60 $48 AT AMAZON
$60 AT MELT FIT ACTIVE
16K Gold Your Name Bracelet
Petite Boutique
Petite Boutique 16K Gold Your Name Bracelet
Amazon
16K Gold Your Name Bracelet
Petite Boutique
Thoughtful and elegant personalized jewelry is great for that special someone.
$20 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT: 

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Gifts for Everyone On Your List

20 Deals on Holiday Gifts from Nike: Take Up to 50% Sneakers & Apparel

Sur La Table Holiday Gift Sale: The Best Deals on Gifts for Home Cooks

Kate Spade Surprise Early Holiday Deals: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Gifts Under $50 That Will Make Mom and Dad Laugh

The Best Gifts Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Best Home Gifts to Shop for Cyber Week