The Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon for the Holidays
In all the excitement around the holiday season and the great deals from major retailers, it’s so important to remember to shop small and local whenever you can -- especially during this super fun shopping holiday.
This year, Amazon championed tons of great small businesses in their small business gift guide, with a special highlight on Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned and military-owned businesses. Shop everything from toys to kitchen gadgets to clothing and accessories, with budget-friendly options under $20 and under $50.
Amazon isn’t the only one putting the spotlight on small businesses this holiday season; This year, Oprah’s Favorite Things List celebrated POC and women-owned businesses, all of which are available to shop on Amazon, and some of her favorites are on sale right now!
With so many great deals from small businesses available to shop now, why wait until it's too late? Ahead, ET has scouted some of the best small businesses to shop now on Amazon for the upcoming holiday season and beyond. And if you're looking to find that perfect gift, don't forget to check out ET's 2021 gift guide. Keep reading to check out the best small business deals on Amazon.
