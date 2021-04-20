The Best Sunglasses for 2021: Quay, Ray-Ban, Warby Parker and More
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As we look ahead toward the warmest months of the year, the future's looking bright. Between the growing accessibility to vaccinations and the increasing number of options for places to go and things to do, there's no doubt that you'll be out and about this spring and summer dressed in stylish ensembles. And naturally, you're going to need a pair of sunglasses to go with them.
Now, you may be asking yourself what qualifies as the best sunglasses on the market. In our humble opinion, the cream of the crop always showcase an edge of style -- no matter how you describe your aesthetic. That said, there are a few more practical details to always keep in mind, too. Such features include UV protection to block out harmful rays, whether or not they include a polarized lens (but really, two) and so much more. Luckily, there are plenty of sunglasses to choose from that check all the boxes, so you don't have to skimp on form or function.
From a tried-and-true aviator style by Ray-Ban to a cool, statement-making pair of polarized sunglasses from celebrity-approved Quay, scroll down below to shop the best sunglasses to sport with all your warm-weather outfits for 2021.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon
Everlane Just Launched a Swimwear Collection -- and It's All Under $75
23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021