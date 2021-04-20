The Best Sunglasses for 2021: Quay, Ray-Ban, Warby Parker and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we look ahead toward the warmest months of the year, the future's looking bright. Between the growing accessibility to vaccinations and the increasing number of options for places to go and things to do, there's no doubt that you'll be out and about this spring and summer dressed in stylish ensembles. And naturally, you're going to need a pair of sunglasses to go with them.

Now, you may be asking yourself what qualifies as the best sunglasses on the market. In our humble opinion, the cream of the crop always showcase an edge of style -- no matter how you describe your aesthetic. That said, there are a few more practical details to always keep in mind, too. Such features include UV protection to block out harmful rays, whether or not they include a polarized lens (but really, two) and so much more. Luckily, there are plenty of sunglasses to choose from that check all the boxes, so you don't have to skimp on form or function.

From a tried-and-true aviator style by Ray-Ban to a cool, statement-making pair of polarized sunglasses from celebrity-approved Quay, scroll down below to shop the best sunglasses to sport with all your warm-weather outfits for 2021.

Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready Quay Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready For Quay's latest celebrity collaboration, the Australian eyewear brand teamed up with Saweetie to create a collection of bold and stylish sunnies, which are sure to have all eyes on you. We love these oversized, polarized sunglasses from the capsule, which will go with everything you own. $85 AT QUAY Buy Now

BP. 50mm Rectangular Sunglasses Nordstrom BP. 50mm Rectangular Sunglasses Looking for a pair of fashion-forward (but affordable) sunglasses to keep in your bag? Opt for this futuristic style. $15 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Lapima Teresa Oversized Square Acetate Sunglasses Matches Fashion Lapima Teresa Oversized Square Acetate Sunglasses No matter what type of face shape you have, these square shades are sure to look good on you. $485 AT MATCHES FASHION Buy Now

DMY BY DMY Valentina Oval Sunglasses Urban Outfitters DMY BY DMY Valentina Oval Sunglasses If you've been loving the rise of '90s and early aughts trends, these are the perfect pair for you. $170 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Ray-Ban Original Aviator Sunglasses Shopbop Ray-Ban Original Aviator Sunglasses If you already own a pair of Ray-Ban's iconic Wayfarer sunglasses, we suggest grabbing the brand's cool and classic aviator style to grow your collection. Simply put, these will be some of the best sunglasses you own. $154 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

Garrett Leight Harding X Sun Garrett Leight Garrett Leight Harding X Sun Garrett Leight's '70s-inspired frames will provide an ample amount of shade for your eyes while giving your spring and summer looks a cool, retro feel. $395 AT GARRETT LEIGHT Buy Now

Le Specs Bandwagon 51mm Sunglasses Nordstrom Le Specs Bandwagon 51mm Sunglasses Want a modern, head-turning look with your sunnies? Le Specs' Bandwagon sunglasses feature a mirrored lens look while also providing 100% UV protection. $59 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Sunski Makani Sunski Sunski Makani Maybe it's the honey-hued frame of these polarized sunglasses that makes us want to head on a tropical vacation, but we can't stop thinking about wearing these to the beach. $58 AT SUNSKI Buy Now

Warby Parker Priscilla Warby Parker Warby Parker Priscilla A pair of classic, neutral-hued oversized sunglasses -- in a timeless frame shape, no less -- is always a win in our books. HTTPS://WWW.AWIN1.COM/CREAD.PHP?AWINMID=17226&AWINAFFID=783627&CLICKREF=ET-164224&PLATFORM=DL&UED=HTTPS%3A%2F% Buy Now

Free People Mellow Metal Square Sunglasses Free People Free People Mellow Metal Square Sunglasses Prefer a wire-rimmed square frame for your sunglasses? Grab this lightweight frame -- which features a soft pink tinted lens look -- from Free People while you can. $20 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Muse x Hilary Duff Eva GlassesUSA Muse x Hilary Duff Eva Made in collaboration with Hilary Duff, these sunglasses have a subtle vintage look with classic wingtips and thin arms. $86 AT GLASSESUSA (REGULARLY $108) Buy Now

J. Hannah Freyja J. Hannah J. Hannah Freyja Los Angeles' cult-favorite and Instagram-famous jewelry brand J. Hannah expanded its offerings to accessories with the addition of new (and undeniably stylish) sunglasses this year. We love this vintage-inspired pair, which feature a sleek cat-eye and will be perfect for your weekend getaways and beyond. $295 AT J. HANNAH Buy Now

