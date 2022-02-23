The Best Swimsuits for Spring 2022

Winter is here and that has us dreaming about sunny escapes. While the pandemic has slowed down air travel, some us are planning getaways to warmer destinations. As we continue to wear face masks, social distance and follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the sunshine -- and for that, a new swimsuit is in order. There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type -- curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape.

ET Style has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikinis and one-piece swimming suits from brands we love such as Summersalt and Swimsuits For All.

Shop the best spring swimwear below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Swimsuits for Spring:

Solid long-sleeve rash guard J. Crew Solid long-sleeve rash guard If you need a little extra protection from the sun at the beach, this rash guard from J. Crew offers a pop of color and UPF protection. $75 $40 Buy Now

Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. $122 Buy Now

