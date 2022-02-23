Shopping

The Best Swimsuits for Spring 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
eloquii swimsuit
Eloquii

Winter is here and that has us dreaming about sunny escapes. While the pandemic has slowed down air travel, some us are planning getaways to warmer destinations. As we continue to wear face masks, social distance and follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the sunshine -- and for that, a new swimsuit is in order.

There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type -- curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape. 

ET Style has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikinis and one-piece swimming suits from brands we love such as Summersalt and Swimsuits For All.

Shop the best spring swimwear below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Swimsuits for Spring: 

Andrea Iyamah Women's Nayo One Piece Swimsuit
Andrea Iyamah Women's Nayo One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Andrea Iyamah Women's Nayo One Piece Swimsuit
Between the cute cutouts and halter neck top, we have a feeling you'll be getting all the compliments in this one piece. Pair it with some gold accessories and you're all set. 
$185
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top
Sizzle in this adjustable scoop-neck bikini top, made in ultra-comfy scrunch fabric from the Emma Chamberlain x PacSun collection.
$30
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom
Show off some leg in this matching red bottom, which features thin side straps and cheeky rear coverage.
$27
Frankies Bikinis Birdie Ruffle Bikini Top & Ali Ruffle Skimpy Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis birdie bikini
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Birdie Ruffle Bikini Top & Ali Ruffle Skimpy Bikini Bottom
This pink bikini from Frankies Bikinis boasts feminine ruffle details and an adorable cherry print. 
$110 TOP: $44
$85BOTTOM: $34
Gap Recycled Tie-Front Cut Out Swim One-Piece
Gap Recycled Tie-Front Cut Out Swim One-Piece
Gap
Gap Recycled Tie-Front Cut Out Swim One-Piece
A clever cutout makes this classic one-piece from Gap standout. As a bonus, this suit is made of 92% recycled material. 
$65
Solid long-sleeve rash guard
Solid long-sleeve rash guard
J. Crew
Solid long-sleeve rash guard
If you need a little extra protection from the sun at the beach, this rash guard from J. Crew offers a pop of color and UPF protection. 
$75$40
ViX Swimwear Firenze Lila One Piece Bikini
Vix Swimwear Firenze Lila One Piece Bikini
Shopbop
ViX Swimwear Firenze Lila One Piece Bikini
Get ready for people to stop and stare when you step out in this strappy Firenze Lila One Piece Bikini.    
$214
Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set
Zaful V-Wire Padded Ribbed High Cut Cami Bikini Set Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set
If you don't want to spend more than $30 on swimwear, Zaful, available on Amazon, has a ton of affordable, trendy options. 
$14 AND UP
Girlfriend Collective Koi Whidbey One Piece
Girlfriend Collective Koi Whidbey One Piece
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Koi Whidbey One Piece
We love the simplicity of this one piece swimsuit from Girlfriend Collective. 
$38$15
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress
For tummy control, this swim dress is it the perfect swimsuit.
$114
Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke
The Long Torso Sidestroke
Summersalt
Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke
We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit from Summersalt. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations. 
$95
Oseree Shine Colore High Waisted Bikini Set
Oseree Shine Colore High Waisted Bikini Set
Revolve
Oseree Shine Colore High Waisted Bikini Set
Oseree has become a celebrity favorite for its flashy, fashion-forward swimsuits. This bikini set with a high waisted bottom glitters as much as it stuns.
$325
Capittana Belen HW Yellow Bikini Set
Capittana Belen HW Yellow Bikini Set
Shopbop
Capittana Belen HW Yellow Bikini Set
If there's any type of swimwear trend that embodies the idea of Spring Break, it's floral prints. We love the romantic details of this bikini from Capittana.
$189
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. 
$122
Trina Turk Moonlit Paddle Suit
Trina Turk Moonlit Paddle Suit
Trina Turk
Trina Turk Moonlit Paddle Suit
If you're in the market for a cute rash guard, this cute paddle suit from Trina Turk will keep your skin protected while you're taking in waves. 
$172$120
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt
Solid & Striped the Nina Belt
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt
The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on at home and know you'll feel good in it at the beach. 
$158
Sea Level Cross Front Underwire Bikini Top & Bikini Bottoms
Sea Level bikini
Nordstrom
Sea Level Cross Front Underwire Bikini Top & Bikini Bottoms
If you're looking for a classic black bikini that'll never go out of style, opt for this Sea Level pair. The underwire bikini top with crossover front and convertible straps has great reviews for great bust support. The mid-rise bottoms have a comfortable power-mesh lining.
TOP: $80
BOTTOM: $45
Xhilaration Juniors' Ribbed Square Neck Bikini Top & Ribbed High Waist Bikini Bottom
Xhilaration Juniors' Ribbed Square Neck Bikini Top & Ribbed High Waist Bikini Bottom
Target
Xhilaration Juniors' Ribbed Square Neck Bikini Top & Ribbed High Waist Bikini Bottom
Can't get enough of tie-dye? Choose this square-neck ribbed top and matching high-waist bottoms from Target's Xhilaration. 
TOP: $20
BOTTOM: $20

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Chamberlain Styles the New PacSun Spring Swimwear Collection

The Best White Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day

The 17 Best Beauty Deals and Skincare Sales to Shop Now

ILIA Beauty Launched An Even More Hydrating Lip Balm

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection Reveals New Collab

These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for 2022 and Beyond