The Best Swimwear for Summer
Memorial Day is just a few weeks away -- weather is warming up for sunny days lounging at the pool and sunbathing at the beach. Summer is going to look a little bit different for everyone this year as we continue to wear face masks, social distance and follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the sunshine.
Whether you've got an alternative summer vacation plan, staycationing, going on a road trip and camping near the water or just relaxing at home and sunbathing in the backyard, sun-filled days call for a new swimsuit to add to your collection.
ET Style has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish summer bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikinis and one-pieces from brands we love such as Aerie, Eloquii, Summersalt, ASOS and Swimsuits For All.
Shop the best spring break swimwear below.
