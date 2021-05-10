The Best Swimwear for Summer

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away -- weather is warming up for sunny days lounging at the pool and sunbathing at the beach. Summer is going to look a little bit different for everyone this year as we continue to wear face masks, social distance and follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the sunshine.

Whether you've got an alternative summer vacation plan, staycationing, going on a road trip and camping near the water or just relaxing at home and sunbathing in the backyard, sun-filled days call for a new swimsuit to add to your collection.

ET Style has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish summer bathing suit options to choose from. Browse bikinis and one-pieces from brands we love such as Aerie, Eloquii, Summersalt, ASOS and Swimsuits For All.

Shop the best spring break swimwear below.

Old Navy High-Neck Floral-Print Cropped Tankini Old Navy Old Navy High-Neck Floral-Print Cropped Tankini The high waisted bikini bottoms on this set flatters figures, front and back. $35 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now $25 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now

Oseree Shine Colore High Waisted Bikini Set Revolve Oseree Shine Colore High Waisted Bikini Set Oseree has become a celebrity favorite for their flashy, fashion-forward swimsuits. This high-waisted bikini set glitters as much as it stuns. $325 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Trina Turk Moonlit Paddle Suit Trina Turk Trina Turk Moonlit Paddle Suit If you're in the market for a cute rash guard, this cute paddle suit from Trina Turk will keep your skin protected while you're taking in waves. $172 AT TRINA TURK Buy Now

Sea Level Cross Front Underwire Bikini Top & Bikini Bottoms Nordstrom Sea Level Cross Front Underwire Bikini Top & Bikini Bottoms If you're looking for a classic black bikini that'll never go out of style, opt for this Sea Level pair. The underwire bikini top with crossover front and convertible straps has great reviews for great bust support. The mid-rise bottoms have a comfortable power-mesh lining. TOP: $80 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now BOTTOM: $45 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Anemos Open-Back One-Piece Swimsuit Moda Operandi Anemos Open-Back One-Piece Swimsuit For anyone who wants a simple, minimalist-approved one-piece for their poolside or beachfront affairs, look to this Kate Moss-inspired swimsuit from luxury swimwear brand Anemos. $235 AT MODA OPERANDI Buy Now

Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set Amazon Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set If you don't want to spend more than $30 on swimwear, Zaful, available on Amazon, has a ton of affordable, trendy options. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece Summersalt Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece This Summersalt two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move. $95 AT SUMMERSALT Buy Now

Faithfull the Brand Delhi One Piece Revolve Faithfull the Brand Delhi One Piece The plunging neckline is a style that never gets old. This classic black one-piece swimsuit is embellished with an attached belt and accent ring. $189 AT REVOLVE Buy now

Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. $114 AT SWIMSUITS FOR ALL Buy Now

Capittana Belen HW Yellow Bikini Set Shopbop Capittana Belen HW Yellow Bikini Set If there's any type of swimwear trend that embodies the idea of Spring Break, it's floral prints. We love the romantic details of this bikini from Capittana. $189 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

Eloquii Side Tie Swimsuit Eloquii Eloquii Side Tie Swimsuit We're obsessed with this animal print strapless one-piece with side tie from Eloquii. Be sure to check the brand's latest promo code on the website to save on this fun swimsuit for your spring break getaway. $150 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

Solid & Striped The Nina Belt Solid & Striped Solid & Striped The Nina Belt The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on at home and know you'll feel good in it at the beach. $158 AT SOLID & STRIPED Buy Now

Frankies Bikinis Birdie Ruffle Bikini Top & Ali Ruffle Skimpy Bikini Bottom Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis Birdie Ruffle Bikini Top & Ali Ruffle Skimpy Bikini Bottom This pink bikini from Frankies Bikinis boasts feminine ruffle details and an adorable cherry print. TOP: $110 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS Buy Now BOTTOM: $85 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

9 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

The Best Sandals on Sale: Deals on Tory Burch, Adidas and More Top Brands

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Best Getaways Inspired by Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Best Swimwear From Amazon

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

Serena Williams Launches Luggage Collection with Away

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Skims Waffle Knit Collection is Back

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking