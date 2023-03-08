Shopping

The Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF for a Protected Glow All Spring Long

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spending bright spring days outside, we've found that the simpler the beauty routine, the better. Between transitional weather and fluctuating temperatures, sometimes you don't feel like doing heavily layered makeup looks everyday throughout the springs months — which makes multifunctional beauty products all the more essential.

Enter in: tinted moisturizers with SPF. The all-in-one makeup product does actually exist — despite sounding way too good to be true — and it manages to combine the benefits of a nourishing moisturizer with that of a classic color tint and (bonus!) SPF for added skin protection, too.

Some of today's biggest beauty brands have tapped into the all-in-one product trend with variations of their own tinted, SPF-infused moisturizers — including Rare Beauty, ILIA, Tower 28, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, and NARS among others.

We've rounded up our picks for the best tinted moisturizers with SPF to incorporate into your skincare routine this spring. And while you're here, be sure to check out the best spring beauty deals this week, and stock up on the best sunscreens for complete protection.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Moisturizer SPF 20
Rare Beauty Positive Light Moisturizer SPF 20
Sephora
Rare Beauty Positive Light Moisturizer SPF 20

This liquid-loved formula offers light coverage and a radiant, nourished finish on the skin.

$30
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
Sephora
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, liquid solution.

$44
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sephora
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Treat your skin to a dual-purpose touch, with this fragrance-free mineral sunscreen foundation and base formula from Tower 28 Beauty.

$32
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector
Sephora
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector

Get a Hollywood-approved glow with this top-rated solution from Laura Mercier.

$53
Supergoop! CC Screen
Supergoop! CC Screen
Amazon
Supergoop! CC Screen

This mineral color-corrector provides broad coverage, all while appealing to a number of different skin types.

$44
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Tinted Facial Moisturizer
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Tinted Facial Moisturizer
Amazon
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Tinted Facial Moisturizer

Vitamins A, C and E are all incorporated into this nourishing solution from Neutrogena.

$13$14
$9
EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
Walmart
EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen

The Hailey Bieber-approved EltaMD sunscreen protects against the sun while containing hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and soothe the skin. 

$39$13
Tarte Cosmetics BB Tinted Treatment Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tarte Cosmetics BB Tinted Treatment Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tarte Cosmetics
Tarte Cosmetics BB Tinted Treatment Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Tarte's cult-favorite primer boasts a triple-B complex which works to minimize the appearance of fine lines.

$40
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
Sephora
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation

Even out skin tone and work with a buildable, sheer base with Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation.

$42
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Sephora
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Not only does this ILIA Beauty serum skin tint offer radiant coverage on the skin, but it also boasts a number of active skincare ingredients within its formula, too — including hyaluronic acid.

$48
OLAY Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream with Sunscreen
Olay Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream with Sunscreen
Amazon
OLAY Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream with Sunscreen

Treat your skin to a sheer, non-greasy color-corrective cream that aims to refresh and purify the skin.

$27$20
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
Sephora
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

The NARS lightweight tinted moisturizer boasts a number of skin-brightening properties like vitamin C — plus, a protective element with SPF.

$46
Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23
Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23
Sephora
Lancôme Skin Feels Good Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 23

Leave it to Lancôme to craft a tinted moisturizer product that's equal parts nourishing and radiant — with antioxidants, SPF and hyaluronic acid ingredients all infused into the formula.

$37

