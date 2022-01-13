With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+ and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing your next binge-worthy show or the main event at movie night. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to hours scrolling aimlessly, hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Peacemaker

HBO Max

John Cena returns as Peacemaker, but this time he’s hitting the small screen. HBO Max’s new Peacemaker series follows the former member of the Suicide Squad after recovering from Bloodsport’s bullet amidst the final action sequence of the second Suicide Squad film. The muscled and misguided hero is recruited to work on Project: Butterfly with a new team on a mission with questionable objectives. This shouldn’t be a problem for Peacemaker, who proudly believes in upholding peace at any cost, even (and sometimes especially) murder.

The first episode of James Gunn’s Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 13.

Sex Appeal

Jade Brennan/Hulu

Mika Abdalla, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Jake Short and Paris Jackson star in this new original film from Hulu. Sex Appeal follows perfectionist teen Avery Hansen-White, who sets out to master her sexuality after her long distance boyfriend suggests taking their relationship to the next level.

This teen comedy has hilarious jokes and plenty of heart, and it's available to stream on Hulu starting Jan. 14.

Wolf Like Me

Mark Rogers/Peacock

This new dramedy series follows Frozen star Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as Gary and Mary. When Mary crashes her car into the struggling single father, causing his daughter to begin experiencing a panic attack, the pair share what could be called the furthest thing from a “meet-cute.” Against all odds, the sparks seem to just keep flying from there. But the recently widowed Gary isn’t the only one with baggage in this unlikely relationship. And judging from the trailer, Mary’s problems seem a tad hairier than average.

All six episodes of this genre-bending series premiere on Peacock Jan. 13.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Sony Pictures Animation

The fourth and final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania franchise is bidding farewell with a bang. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania follows our favorite ferocious monsters as they’re transformed into human versions of themselves (with a few monstrous exceptions) by Van Helsing the monster-hunter’s Monsterification Ray. In their new and unfamiliar bodies, the now powerless Drac and an overzealous monster-fied Johnny team up to travel internationally on the hunt for a cure. Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and more fan favorites return in the final installation of Hotel Transylvania.

Although originally intended to have a full theatrical release in 2021, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will now premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Jan. 14.

Euphoria

Eddy Chen/HBO

The Emmy-winning HBO drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and more is back for its sophomore season, and the pressure is certainly on. After an extra-long hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, Rue, Jules, Kat, Maddy, Nate and the rest of our favorite reckless love and drug-obsessed teens will finally return to us on Jan. 9.

Catch new episodes of Euphoria streaming weekly on HBO Max starting Jan 9.

The Book of Boba Fett

Lucasfilm

Disney+’s follow-up to their hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, follows the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (first introduced to us in Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back) and mercenary Fennec Shand as the duo navigate the galaxy’s underworld and return to Tatooine to lay claim to the former territory of Jabba the Hutt.

You can catch new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett streaming weekly on Disney+.

The Tender Bar

Claire Folger/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

George Clooney is in the director's chair for this film adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 novel of the same name. The Tender Bar stars Daniel Ranieri, Tye Sheridan, and Ron Livingston all playing J.R. Moehringer in different phases of his life. The film follows the young boy as he moves into his grandfather’s house in Long Island, New York and finds himself taken under the wing of his uncle Charlie, played by Ben Affleck. This coming-of-age drama has already received some award attention, including a Golden Globe nomination for Affleck, and is definitely worth the stream if you’re looking for a film to get you in your feelings.

Watch it now on Prime Video.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Nickelodeon/Paramount+

The final five episodes of the animated Star Trek series are finally here. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure together. No need to fret about these final five episodes of season one being the last, because the U.S.S. Protostar’s alien crew are already renewed for more adventures in 2022.

Watch the entire first season of Star Trek: Prodigy out now on Paramount+.

The Matrix Resurrections

Warner Bros. Pictures

Original Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back in the upcoming Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections. Nearly 20 years after Neo first chose the red pill, the newest chapter in his journey begins. The film picks back up inside the blue-pilled version of the Matrix, with Neo re-introduced as Thomas A. Anderson. Thomas has been having dreams "that weren't just dreams" and soon enough, he's crossing paths with Trinity. The pair are then swiftly thrust back into the slo-mo, sci-fi, bullet-stopping action that always seems to find them. Alongside the film's original stars, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff will be joining the Matrix universe in The Matrix Resurrections.

The Matrix 4 is out in theaters now, and available to stream for a 30-day period following its Dec. 22 premiere on HBO Max.

Emily in Paris

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Our favorite fashion-forward expat is back and wearing more beret’s than ever. Season 1 ended with marketing executive Emily Cooper and her upstairs neighbor and highly skilled chef Gabriel (finally!) getting together in light of his break up. Emily also made some progress at work and in her new career as a semi-accidental influencer, meanwhile Emily’s (sort of) only friend, Mindy, has lost her job and unofficially moved in. Season 2 promises plenty of drama, Parisian romance, and the second-hand embarrassment of watching Emily struggle to fit in with the French.

You can watch all 10 episodes of season 2 of Emily in Paris now on Netflix.

Being the Ricardos

Prime Video

This non-traditional Lucille Ball biopic, directed by the Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The film focuses on a week-long, controversy-packed period of the iconic celebrity couple’s life, wherein Lucy is investigated by the House of Un-American Activities Committee for ties to communism, and Desi becomes a scandalous subject in the tabloids. Being the Ricardos boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Tony Hale, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat and more.

Being the Ricardos began its theatrical run on Dec. 10, but as of Dec. 21. is available to stream on Prime Video.

1883

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Paramount+ is taking us back into the Yellowstone universe-- way back. This prequel to the popular Paramount Network show, Yellowstone, takes place long before the Dutton family controlled the largest swath of cattle land in America. 1883 follows the Duttons as they head west through the Great Plains to stake their claim on part of “untamed America” back in, you guessed it, 1883. This wild western series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Billy Bob Thornton and more. Most recently announced to be making an appearance in the highly anticipated drama is Tom Hanks, slated to have a brief guest spot as Civil War General George Meade.

1883 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19.

RENO 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

Comedy Central

The RENO 911! cast is reuniting in an attempt to take on QAnon. This upcoming special follows the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they search for Q, the head of QAnon, and eventually end up trapped at sea on a QAnon cruise. Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Niecy Nash, are all set to return, along with later additions to the show, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Fans of the original series, feature film and Quibi reboot, and newcomers alike should enjoy this hilarious and timely Paramount+ original spinoff.

And be sure to catch up on all six seasons of RENO 911! Streaming now on Paramount+.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Eugene Gologursky/Peacock

Miami’s favorite housewives are back and shadier than ever in this new season of The Real Housewives of Miami– the first in over 8 years! Original Housewives Larsa Pippen and Alexia Echevarria are back, alongside seasons 2 and 3 star Lisa Hochstein, plus some new faces like Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, who is the franchise's first LGBTQ+ Housewife to identify openly from the start of her stint on the show. The trailer promises a spicy reunion for the wives filled with the typical Real Housewives drama, just kicked up a notch for the 2021 version. Real Housewives and reality TV fans alike should be sure to check out this long-awaited reboot.

You can catch up on the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami, and stream season 4 now on Peacock.

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock



If you didn’t catch the limited Days of our Lives series: Beyond Salem, then you’ve definitely got some catching up to do this holiday season. Peacock’s new holiday special, Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will follow Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he tries to finish a screenplay before the Christmas Eve deadline. Covering all the classic Christmas movie tropes, Will crafts a holiday-centric story involving all his family and friends in Salem, but with plenty of twists and turns that only Days of our Lives could bring us. Alison Sweeney will reprise her long-running role as Sami Brady, alongside Camila Banus, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, and Dan Feuerriegel. Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas premieres on Dec. 16.

You can stream Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmasalong with Days of our Lives: Beyond Salemon Peacock.

With Love

Prime Video

From the creator of Netflix' One Day at a Time comes With Love, a rom-com style series set to debut all five episodes on Dec. 17. The show spans multiple holidays and follows siblings Lily and Jorge Jr. two members of the Diaz family looking for love amidst the family and not-so-family-friendly festivities surrounding Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Dia de los Muertos. The series stars Emeraude Toubia, Rome Flynn, Constance Marie, Mark Indelicato and more.

You can catch this festive rom-com series on Prime Video.

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City

Will Heath/NBC

Michael Buble is taking over Saturday Night Live’s stage for an evening to spread some Christmas cheer. The singer’s newest Christmas special features some familiar celebrity faces, including fellow 30 Rock resident Jimmy Fallon, pop singer and Cinderella star Camila Cabello and an appearance by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, dressed as what can only be described as Holiday Barbie personified. Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City has all your favorite yuletide tunes, so don’t miss out on this holiday celebration hosted by the king of Christmas himself.

You can watch the NBC special, Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City on Peacock or Hulu.

And Just Like That

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Our ladies (minus one) are back and better (dressed) than ever! The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, will see the return of many familiar faces including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, alongside the series’ most popular romantic partners like Chris Noth, Evan Handler and David Eigenberg. The show picks up over a decade from where it left off, with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda navigating life, love and grief in their 50s.

And Just Like That is streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

The Housewives of the North Pole

Natalie Cass/Peacock

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards and Breaking Bad actress Betsy Brandt star in this festive and fun holiday film. Richards and Brandt play pals Trish and Diana. The self-identifying “Christmas Queens” of their small town have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition for nine years straight, and are planning on a tenth when a sudden argument begins, causing the dynamic duo to split. The entire town becomes embroiled in the feud between friends, attracting the attention of a writer who hopes to turn the story into an expose. The film also stars Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub.

You can catch The Housewives of the North Pole on Peacock.

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

Apple TV+

This holiday season, Peanuts fans are in for quite the treat. Apple TV+ is bringing audiences a new festive favorite to stream alongside A Charlie Brown Christmas. The new special, Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne, focuses on Lucy for a change. When Lucy’s grandma doesn’t visit for Christmas, she commits herself to throwing the best New Year’s Eve party ever. The whole gang ends up involved in the process, including Charlie Brown-- who’s busy battling with the concept of New Year's resolutions.

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne will stream exclusively on on Apple TV+.

PEN15

Hulu

Everyone's favorite middle school besties are back for season 2 part 2 of PEN15. This laugh out loud comedy show stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as fictionalized 13-year old versions of themselves in the early 2000s. Everyone else in the cast is age appropriate, making Maya and Anna’s gross and cringe-worthy antics just that much more absurd. Sadly, this season will be this heartwarming and hilarious show’s last.

Stream all new episodes of PEN15 on Hulu while you have the chance.

Harlem

Prime Video

Harlem follows a tight-knit girl gang living in Harlem, NYC. stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson, this 10-episode series follows the women as they navigate, love, life and careers in their 30s. If the SATC And Just Like That reboot is making you nostalgic for a New-York-in-your-young-and-scrappy-30s-type of show, Harlem could be the solution.

You can stream the entire first season of Harlem now on Prime Video.

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues

Apple TV+

The queen of Christmas is back-- that’s right, following up last year’s spirited Christmas special, the sequel to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas is here! Mariah’s 2020 Christmas special featured a whole gaggle of stars like Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more. This year’s special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, is slated to have more magical guests, including singer Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin, both of whom are featured on Mariah's newest single, "Fall in Love at Christmas.”

You can watch both of Mariah Carey’s Christmas specials now on Apple TV+.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Apple TV+

‘Tis the season to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas! When Charlie Brown gets down about the capitalist nature of Christmas, Lucy suggests he direct the group’s annual Christmas play as an outlet. But when Charlie Brown picks out a small sapling for the play’s display-- the only real tree at the Christmas tree lot-- his friends ridicule his choice. But eventually everyone comes together to makeover the tree and decorate as a group to wish Charlie Brown a merry Christmas.

You can catch A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

HBO Max

Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling teamed up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Justin Noble for HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls. The series follows four college freshmen-- one of whom it's important to note is played by Timothée Chalamet's sister, Pauline-- who room together at Essex College in Vermont. Kimberly, Leighton, Whitney and Bela all come from largely different backgrounds and perspectives, but they're all sharing the unforgettable experience of newfound freedom in the university environment-- and the uncertainty of what they should do in the face of it. Go on the wildest of journeys with The Sex Lives of College Girls, now streaming on HBO Max.

12 Dates of Christmas

HBO Max

12 Dates of Christmas took over the holidays last year, and it's back for round two. The dating show draws its inspiration directly from all the Holiday rom-coms we know and love. Three new eligible singles are searching for that perfect person to bring home for the holidays this season, encountering drama, romance, and (presumably) the magic of Christmas along the way. Season 2 of this festive series is streaming now on HBO Max.

The Beatles: Get Back

Photo courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.

After over a year of delays due to the pandemic, what began as a film has now been transformed into a three-part series which takes an intimate look at The Beatles’ creative process, and the state of their personal relationships towards the end of their partnership. The docuseries is in part crafted from 60 hours of unseen footage and over 100 hours of unheard audio that’s been stored away all this time.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Universal Pictures

Though there’s been plenty of adaptations with this surly Seuss character, the original 1966 cartoon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is an undeniable classic. The Grinch and his “two sizes too small” heart reside in a cave outside of Whoville, and one fateful Christmas eve, his hatred of the holiday gets the better of him, and the Grinch sets out to pull a reverse Santa Claus on the village.



You can stream this cartoon short of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! on Peacock with a premium subscription for $5 monthly.



A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Apple TV+

For those who don’t remember, in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the beloved and ever-so-bold Peppermint Patty decides to invite herself (and everyone else) to Charlie Brown's place for Thanksgiving, despite his plans to go visit his grandma for the occasion. Snoopy decides to step in and cook up his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with some help from Woodstock, and in the end everyone has a wonderful and popcorn-filled time. Yum! You can stream this nostalgia-filled holiday special on Apple TV+.

King Richard

Ryan Stetz / HBO

After over a year of delays due to the pandemic, King Richard has finally arrived to screens both big and small. The film follows the journey of Richard Williams as he raises his daughters into tennis icons. Based on the true story of Serena and Venus Williams’ childhood, the movie explores Richard’s experience with fatherhood and his efforts to secure his daughters’ futures in the sports world. While the odds seem stacked against them in the latest trailer, Richard appears certain that he has “the next two” Michael Jordans on his hands. And as we all now know, he was right. Catch this can't-miss sports and fatherhood flick in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

The Wheel of Time

Prime Video

Amazon's foray into the epic world of fantasy starts now. Starring Golden Globe-winning actress Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time, based on the popular novel series of the same name, follows Moiraine, who belongs to a powerful all-female organization in a world where she and other select women possess magical powers. Moiraine must embark on a vast adventure with five young men and women to discover which of them is prophesied to be the “Dragon” Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. This fantastical series is streaming on Prime Video.

The Shrink Next Door

Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s new thriller show, The Shrink Next Door, stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, and is based on a true crime podcast by the same name. The story follows Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz as their bizarre doctor-patient relationship unfolds. As Marty evolves on his therapy journey, so does Dr. Ike, who grows progressively more involved in Marty’s life, moves into Marty’s Hamptons home, and makes a play for Marty’s family business. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson also star in this twisted series.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

If you missed this chapter of the MCU in theaters, now is your chance to catch up. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available to stream on Disney+! This action-packed superhero origin story follows Marvel’s first Asian protagonist, Shang-Chi, as he grows up training to be an assassin. He comes of age and attempts to leave behind a life of crime, but the terrorist organization by the name of Ten Rings comes calling, and Shang-Chi finds his father, Wenwu-- AKA The Mandarin-- at the helm of the entire evil operation. It’s jam-packed with new and familiar faces -- including Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai -- joining or reprising their MCU roles.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight

Discovery+

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight explores the Big Cat Rescue CEO’s perspective on the events of Netflix’s Tiger King, and what she uncovers now that Joe Exotic’s G.W. Zoo is under her control. With her husband, Howard, retired homicide detective Griff Garrison, and Exotic’s own niece, Chealsi Putman, by her side, Carole Baskin goes inside Exotic’s former Oklahoma property to investigate possible animal abuse and the allegations of other heinous crimes some have claimed occurred there over the past decades.

Dr. Brain

Apple TV+

Parasite’s Lee Sun-kyun stars in Apple TV+’s latest venture: a sci-fi mystery series called Dr. Brain. The show follows a genius scientist, Sewon, who is struggling after his family falls victim to a tragic and mysterious accident. In an attempt to discover the truth behind the incident, Sewon invents the process of “brain syncing,” and uses his innovation to access the brains of corpses, parsing through the deceased's memories for clues. This sci-fi mystery series is available to stream now on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Amazon Prime Video

Cat lovers, this one’s for you. Prime Video’s imaginative biopic of artist Louis Wain makes its streaming premiere this week. The film follows the victorian-era artist, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, as he rises to prominence in his craft through creating colorful and somewhat kitschy portraits of cats, all while his mental health is in a constant state of decline. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is fantastical in its cinematography and applies the eccentric nature of Wain’s work to the storytelling.

Dickinson

Apple TV+

The third season of this edgy reimagining of Emily Dickinson’s life drops this week. Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson reimagines the famous poet as a fiery and audacious teenager fighting against the patriarchal perimeters of her life at every turn, occasionally with the help of-- get this-- Whiz Khalifa. That’s just the start of the fantastic absurdity this series brings to the table.

Head of the Class

Nicole Wilder/HBO Max

The 1980’s ABC sitcom, Head of the Class, is getting a 2021 makeover. The show follows a group of gifted high school students and their history teacher who helps guide them through this phase of their life and encourages them to see beyond their textbooks. The reboot stars One Day at a Time‘s Isabella Gomez, alongside Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. You can stream all 10 episodes of the new Head of the Class now on HBO Max.

Love Life

Sarah Shatz / HBO

HBO Max’s flagship rom-com series returns with its second season and a new star: William Jackson Harper. The first season of the show followed Darby, played by Anna Kendrick, an anxious individual who struggles to maintain healthy romantic relationships. But as anthology shows such as this one go, Darby’s story is essentially wrapped up by the end of season 1, and now the series has moved on to a tangential friend in her life, Marcus Watkins, who finds himself unexpectedly dating again after his marriage comes to a sudden end. Even if you haven’t seen the first season of Love Life, you can easily jump in and watch Marcus explore romance and commitment in season 2.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Courtesy Paramount Players

After six years, the next chapter of the Paranormal Activity series is here. The film follows Margot, played by Charmed's Emily Bader, who is looking for her biological parents. When Margot traces her mother’s path back to an Amish community, she brings a documentarian friend along to capture what she intends to be a heartwarming homecoming journey. But this remote community appears to be harboring more than just Margot’s long lost relatives.

Insecure

Glen Wilson / HBO

Season 4 of Insecure left fans totally gobsmacked with its unexpected twists, and now the fifth and final season of the show is here, promising new turns and challenges for the beloved characters. The coming season will focus on Lawrence having a child, Issa and Molly’s friendship, and Molly’s relationship status. New episodes of Insecure air every Sunday on HBO, and are available to stream on HBO Max.



Dune

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune, based on Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, follows Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet. Paul lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society ruled by one all-powerful emperor. When his family is forced to relocate to the desert planet Arrakis, better known as Dune, they must fend off all types of enemies while overseeing the harvest of a precious and powerful spice. Timothée Chalamet stars alongside Oscar Isaac and Zendaya in this can’t-miss sci-fi spectacle, out now in theaters and on HBO Max.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? explores the life and death of ‘90s sweetheart and beloved actress, Brittany Murphy. The docuseries showcases new archival footage and interviews from the close friends and family of Brittany. The show examines the impacts of sexism in Hollywood and the toxic effects of tabloid culture, as well as how Brittany’s life and career were shaped by her marriage to late screenwriter Simon Monjack. This two-part docuseries is out now on HBO Max.

Welcome to the Blumhouse