The Best Walmart Patio Furniture Deals to Shop for Summer — Up to 70% Off

By Andy Garden
Updated: 9:04 AM PDT, June 4, 2024

Make the most of your outdoor space this summer with the best patio furniture deals from Walmart.

With summer on the way, so is the seasonal craving to give our outdoor spaces a makeover. There aren’t many things better than lounging by the pool, a backyard cookout, or cozying up with a book on your balcony. Luckily, Walmart's summer savings feature tons of patio furniture deals to get our backyards in order for days spent outside. 

Shop Walmart's Patio Furniture Deals

Whether you’re just looking for a couple of Adirondack chairs to complete your porch or need a full patio dining setup before it's time for Fourth of July hosting, there are plenty of Walmart deals on comfortable outdoor furniture pieces. Even if you're working with limited space, Walmart's summer savings on patio furniture have you covered.

All the best-selling finds at Walmart are affordable and easy to assemble without compromising style or quality. Right now, you can save up to 70% on weatherproof sectionals, chairs and tables to create your own private oasis for a much-needed vitamin D boost this season.

Spend the longer, sunnier days entertaining in your backyard and dining alfresco with friends and family. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals at Walmart today to make the most of your outdoor space for the next holiday weekend. 

Best Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
Walmart

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.

$145 $100

Shop Now

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair
Walmart

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair

Get over 50% off this lounger that has an extra wide back for decorative pillows or cushions, spacious arms to hold drinks and snacks and a slanted seat that encourages you to recline. 

$240 $110

Shop Now

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
Walmart

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space.

$1,000 $389

Shop Now

Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set

Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set
Walmart

Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set

Ideal for a balcony or smaller porch, this rocking chair set comes with a coffee table to read a book or enjoy your breakfast.

$140 $70

Shop Now

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $219

Shop Now

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$180 $110

Shop Now

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. 

$600 $188

Shop Now

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Walmart

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. 

$140 $85

Shop Now

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set
Walmart

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set

Don't let the size of this table fool you. It can comfortably seat four adults or six small children, but it is still lightweight enough to be portable around your space.

$339 $180

Shop Now

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

Featuring a contemporary design, this 3-piece patio sofa set is an intimate and cozy lounge area for your family and friends. 

$530 $240

Shop Now

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair
Walmart

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair

This comfortable rocking chair made of popular HDPE material for long use will complete your porch or outdoor patio, with its contoured seat, wide arms and slats that are easy on the back.

$240 $120

Shop Now

Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Walmart

Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set

This patio dining set has swiveling chairs that make conversation flow more easily. 

$730 $540

Shop Now

Lacoo 4 Pieces Outdoor Brown PE Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set Balcony Tempered Glass

Lacoo 4 Pieces Outdoor Brown PE Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set Balcony Tempered Glass
Walmart

Lacoo 4 Pieces Outdoor Brown PE Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set Balcony Tempered Glass

This Lacoo 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Furniture Set is made of strong steel frame with all weather PE rattan wicker. Excellent lounging choice for patio, porch, poolside or garden area.

$240 $150

Shop Now

Tags: