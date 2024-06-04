Make the most of your outdoor space this summer with the best patio furniture deals from Walmart.
With summer on the way, so is the seasonal craving to give our outdoor spaces a makeover. There aren’t many things better than lounging by the pool, a backyard cookout, or cozying up with a book on your balcony. Luckily, Walmart's summer savings feature tons of patio furniture deals to get our backyards in order for days spent outside.
Shop Walmart's Patio Furniture Deals
Whether you’re just looking for a couple of Adirondack chairs to complete your porch or need a full patio dining setup before it's time for Fourth of July hosting, there are plenty of Walmart deals on comfortable outdoor furniture pieces. Even if you're working with limited space, Walmart's summer savings on patio furniture have you covered.
All the best-selling finds at Walmart are affordable and easy to assemble without compromising style or quality. Right now, you can save up to 70% on weatherproof sectionals, chairs and tables to create your own private oasis for a much-needed vitamin D boost this season.
Spend the longer, sunnier days entertaining in your backyard and dining alfresco with friends and family. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals at Walmart today to make the most of your outdoor space for the next holiday weekend.
Best Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart
Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.
Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair
Get over 50% off this lounger that has an extra wide back for decorative pillows or cushions, spacious arms to hold drinks and snacks and a slanted seat that encourages you to recline.
Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space.
Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set
Ideal for a balcony or smaller porch, this rocking chair set comes with a coffee table to read a book or enjoy your breakfast.
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.
Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic.
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio.
Costway Picnic Table Bench Set
Don't let the size of this table fool you. It can comfortably seat four adults or six small children, but it is still lightweight enough to be portable around your space.
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Featuring a contemporary design, this 3-piece patio sofa set is an intimate and cozy lounge area for your family and friends.
Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair
This comfortable rocking chair made of popular HDPE material for long use will complete your porch or outdoor patio, with its contoured seat, wide arms and slats that are easy on the back.
Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set
This patio dining set has swiveling chairs that make conversation flow more easily.
Lacoo 4 Pieces Outdoor Brown PE Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set Balcony Tempered Glass
This Lacoo 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Furniture Set is made of strong steel frame with all weather PE rattan wicker. Excellent lounging choice for patio, porch, poolside or garden area.
