The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear With Everything This Spring: Nike, Adidas, Superga and More
With new spring fashion comes new spring shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a classic white sneaker. This timeless shoe has been a wardrobe requirement for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our style just in time for spring vacations
The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understated — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of casual outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new spring dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out or you're looking to emulate looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.
This season, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups and high top canvas sneakers to splurges from popular designers such as Golden Goose.
Shop the best white sneakers for women below.
The iconic Air Force 1s are a classic sneaker for a reason. The leather lace up uses a cushioned sole made from ultra-comfortable sports foam, so you can treat your feet right while showing off that clean white sneakers style.
The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.
Give your feet the royal treatment in this calfskin leather pair favored by Meghan Markle.
Everyone needs a good pair of white sneakers, and these kicks from adidas are equally cute and comfy.
These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.
These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.
Made by Italian artisans from genuine nappa leather, these platform sneaks are equal parts luxurious and practical.
Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.
Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for anyone looking to add some alternative flair to their spring look.
If lace up sneakers aren't the look for you, try out these classic slip ons from Vans, now made with an ultra-trendy platform sole.
Try on a pair of these breathable AllBirds sneakers made from eucalyptus fibers for a sportier look.
These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.
One of adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
Get in on the chunky platform trend with a pair of court-inspired Nike sneakers.
This pair of cushioned tennis shoes from New Balance made from a combination of leather and mesh are comfortable enough for extended sessions of walking, training or whatever spring sport you want to try out.
Made for low-impact workouts both in and outside the gym, these athletic sneakers designed by Olympian Allyson Felix will have you sweating in style.
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your spring wardrobe.
Get noticed in these eye-catching platform sneakers from Puma. This Y2K-inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist.
Don't miss your chance to grab this court-inspired sneaker from TOMS now that it's back in stock.
Made from premium Italian leather, these pre-distressed low top sneakers with terry lining are comfortable enough to wear barefoot.
Cult-favorite Hoka sneakers are one of the most comfortable shoes on the market.
