If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing, similar to the Yeezy pair. While the designer slides go for hundreds of dollars, you can achieve the same easy style with these Amazon lookalikes, which are now up to 50% off for Amazon Prime Day.

The affordable slides come in tons of bold colors, perfect for spring and summer, and have an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip — great for indoor and outdoor, whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or pool. Like most Amazon products, similar styles are available in different colors and textures from multiple different brands, but they're all ready to purchase at fabulous price points you're not going to want to miss out on.

The minimalist sandal is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans. This summer, casual rubber slides are everywhere (case in point, Justin Bieber's Crocs) for their cool, low-key look and undeniable comfort. The easy-to-wear slip-ons can transition from errands to a poolside BBQ, all while looking (and feeling) comfortable.

Shop the trendy cloud slide sandals from Amazon Prime Day sale below.

Cloud Slides Amazon Cloud Slides Provide lightweight comfort for your feet with this foam-enhanced slide, which comes in 14 different colors. $36 $24 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 22 Best Prime Day Fashion Deals on Summer Essentials — Shop Levi's, Ray-Ban, Marc Jacobs, and More

35 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals: Shop These Epic Sales on Saucony, Adidas, New Balance, and More

Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day Right Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The 25 Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022 to Shop Now on Prime Day

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon: Shop Clothes and Accessories for Your Next Trip

Chrishell Stause Shares Her Favorite Summer Fashion Picks on Amazon

Kyle Richards Shares Her Spring Fashion Favorites from Amazon

Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon

The Best 50+ Amazon Deals for Spring

TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $20 Running Shorts

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

The Best Sandals for Summer 2022