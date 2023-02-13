Cooking and baking are great ways to practice self-care and bring your entire family together — and, of course, every culinary whiz loves to treat themselves to new cookware every now and then. If you want to amp up your kitchen with quality cookware and cooking utensils, then you'll be happy to know the cast iron version of Our Place's best-selling Always Pan is on sale for 25% off.

Outside of Black Friday, this is the first time ever that the highly coveted cast iron Always Pan has gone on sale. Score 25% off before Our Place's Sizzle Sale ends Monday, February 28.

After endless requests to make the Always Pan oven-safe, Our Place released the upgraded Cast Iron Always Pan. Back in April, Our Place launched the Cast Iron Always Pan, and it sold out in less than 20 minutes. It's easy to see why the Cast Iron Always Pan became an instant favorite: This multifaceted pan does the job of 8 pieces of cookware. So, you can save a lot of space with a single cast iron pan that can grill, sear, braise, bake and more.

The Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan features a black matte enamel coating that's both durable and non-stick. This versatile pan also comes complete with silicone Hot Grips, so you can safely move your pan from the oven to a cooling rack. The design also has a built-in spatula and spoon rest (so you have one less mess to worry about). Plus, you can skip coating this cast iron pan with vegetable oil and start cooking because the pan is pre-seasoned.

The pan also comes with an oven-safe glass lid, so you can easily steam dumplings in the oven or move a dish from the stovetop to the oven. With minimal upkeep, Our Place's Cast Iron Always Pan can help free up some of your cooking time. With spring break coming up, you won't regret getting some more free time to yourself.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

Dinner for 4 Our Place Dinner for 4 With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted?

Our Place Ovenware Set Our Place Our Place Ovenware Set Avoid using parchment paper ever again by grabbing the Ovenware Set from Our Place. Just wait for your meal to finish cooking in the oven, place the Ovenware Set on an oven mat and serve your meal directly from the stylish set.

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.

