The Cyber Monday Savings Aren’t Over — Save Up to 51% on Bose Speakers and Soundbars Right Now

Bose Speaker
Bose
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:20 AM PST, November 28, 2023

If you missed Cyber Monday, don't fret. Amazon's deals on Bose speakers and soundbars are still available.

And just like that—the holiday season is right around the corner. While Cyber Monday may be over, the savings are definitely not. Holiday deals are now starting to arrive at Amazon just in time to snag the best gifts for less.

For anyone who likes music or is always on top of the best new TV show and movies, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars make great gifts. Right now, there are many top-rated Bose speakers and soundbars on sale at Amazon for as much as 51% off. Some are even down to their lowest prices ever.

Shop the Bose Deals

Sometimes, the speakers built into your TV don’t give off enough sound — that’s where a quality soundbar comes in. Bose's line of wireless speakers and soundbars offers superior sound quality. With these Bose soundbar deals, it’s easy to achieve cinematic surround sound in your home.

If you are ready to upgrade your audio, shop the best Bose speaker and soundbar deals from Amazon's sale below and save on the ultimate audio gifts for 2023.

Best Bose Speaker Deals

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II
Bose

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II

The SoundLink Revolve+ II is the best-performing portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose that's engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. With a flexible handle, you can take the party wherever you go.

$329 $229

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve II

Bose SoundLink Revolve II
Bose

Bose SoundLink Revolve II

The SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth speaker delivers true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. The cylindrical shape makes this wireless speaker easy to grab and go, while a water resistant and durable aluminum body provides worry-free protection. 

$219 $159

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Micro

Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose

Bose SoundLink Micro

This outdoor speaker is small but powerful. Thanks to proprietary Bose technology, the SoundLink Micro wireless speaker delivers huge sound and bass, even outdoors. Plus, its rugged exterior resists drops, dents, and scratches.

$119 $99

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose SoundLink Flex
Bose

Bose SoundLink Flex

The SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker features a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. It is waterproof and the exclusive technology automatically detects the position of your speaker for optimal sound quality.

$149 $119

Shop Now

Best Bose Soundbar Deals

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
Bose

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose's new Smart Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Voice Control is a top-of-the-line wireless surround sound system for your TV and so much more.

$899 $799

Shop Now

Bose TV Speaker

Bose TV Speaker
Bose

Bose TV Speaker

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar that clarifies speech and is a simple fix for better TV sound.

$279 $199

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

