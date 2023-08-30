What's Game Day without great sound? Bose, a name synonymous with quality audio, has your back when it comes to enhancing your at-home football-watching experience. Whether you're tailgating in your living room or hosting a Sunday night football bash, a Bose soundbar can make all the difference.

You’ve got to choose the best “player” possible when selecting a soundbar. Best Buy carries a wide range of great options from Bose, each capable of delivering that stadium-like experience you’re searching for. They're not just for football fans, either. These soundbars are versatile enough for binge-watching your favorite shows, listening to music, or making your video games more lifelike.

Here’s the good news: You don't have to tackle a complicated setup process. Bose soundbars are designed for super easy installation and convenience, plus some models also offer smart capabilities and voice control. With options to fit various budgets, you won't have to throw a Hail Mary to afford one.

If you’re ready for a touchdown in the audio department this season, it’s time to start shopping. It’s up to you to decide which one is best for keeping you right in the middle of the action, but we're here to assist. We're team players, after all. Keep reading to explore our top picks for the best Bose soundbars at Best Buy to elevate your Sunday night football parties—and any other time you want amazing sound.

The Best Bose Soundbars for Watching Football

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant Best Buy Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 packs a Dolby Atmos punch, putting you right in the middle of the stadium roar and on-field action. Plus, with voice control, you won't have to fumble with remotes when the game is on. $500 $400 Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 300 with Voice Assistant Best Buy Bose Smart Soundbar 300 with Voice Assistant The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 delivers crisp, vibrant stereo sound for the big game as well as shows and music. Its bass and treble are easily adjustable to suit any home theater, too. $450 Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant Best Buy Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 amps up the game with Dolby Atmos and PhaseGuide technology, creating an immersive, stadium-like soundstage right in your living room. Add a subwoofer and satellites if you want to help make every game feel like you're right there on the field. $899 $699 Shop Now

Bose TV Speaker Best Buy Bose TV Speaker The Bose TV Speaker delivers crisp, balanced mids to keep you in the heart of the action, even without a dedicated center channel. Plus, Bluetooth connectivity makes it simple to keep up with audio commentary from your phone. $280 $220 Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and 120-Watt Surround Sound Speaker Bundle Best Buy Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and 120-Watt Surround Sound Speaker Bundle This bundle's soundbar offers premium audio and hands-free control, making it a game-day win for any sports fanatic. It includes room-tuning ADAPTiQ technology so every play is crystal clear — plus, the surround-sound speakers help add stadium-style mixing. $2,350 $2,150 Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and QuietComfort 45 Headphones Bundle Best Buy Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and QuietComfort 45 Headphones Bundle This Smart Soundbar 900 and QuietComfort 45 Headphones bundle is your ultimate game-day to late-night solution. Get a Dolby Atmos-enabled, stadium-like audio experience for the games, and switch to noise-cancelling headphones when you don't want to wake the house during overtime. $1,279 $999 Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and Bass Module 700 Wireless Subwoofer Bundle Best Buy Bose Smart Soundbar 900 and Bass Module 700 Wireless Subwoofer Bundle This bundle pairs the Smart Soundbar 900 with the Bass Module 700 Wireless Subwoofer. Rock the living room with Dolby Atmos sound for the big game and revel in the deep bass thanks to this souped-up subwoofer. $1,750 $1,550 Shop Now

