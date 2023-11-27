Today, Cyber Monday is bringing the biggest deals on Dyson hair tools, including the coveted Airwrap. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is officially live with the best Dyson Airwrap deal we've seen. The new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long is on sale for $120 off. You'll need to act fast and apply the Amazon coupon to get the popular styling tool before it sells out.

As one of the most in-demand hair tools and holiday gifts, discounts on the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler are rare. That's why when we saw this Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deal, we had to do a double take.

Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools. You've seen the Airwrap all over TikTok, but the price tag still stands in the way of getting your hands on one. The Dyson Airwrap is now on sale for $480, which is a 20% discount from the regular price. For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get the Dyson Airwrap and upgrade your hair care.

Re-engineered in 2022, the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete comes with the newly designed 2.0 version include the Coanda dryer attachment for drying and smoothing in one go. Dyson also improved the airflow in the brush attachments, allowing for an even better hairstyling routine. If you already have the first generation Airwrap, you can simply upgrade with the latest attachments and keep their existing tool.

Dyson designed the six attachments to style hair even more efficiently than the before. Now, the Airwrap barrels rotate both clockwise and anti-clockwise, so you don't have to switch attachments in the middle of your routine to achieve a more natural-looking hairstyle. It also has cool tips on each attachment to lessen any heat damage.

Another standout improvement is the new Dyson Airwrap is customizable based on your hair texture and type. If you have curly, textured hair, there is a new wide-tooth comb attachment specifically designed with tight curls and coils in mind. This attachment adds shape, volume and length as it dries.

