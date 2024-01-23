When it comes to cleaning your floors, Dyson rules the market of reliable vacuums that make the chore faster and easier. The brand's best-in-class cordless vacuums usually carry a heft price tag, but just dropped a massive deal on one of the biggest and best Dyson models.

Right now, you can the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at its lowest price ever offered. Regularly $600, Amazon is offering 37% off the vacuum, bringing the price down to $380. This discount is even bigger than the one we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Dyson Outsize is designed for deep cleaning larger homes, offering the suction and cleaning power of a plug-in vacuum, but in a conveniently cordless design. With an extra-wide cleaner head and a larger bin than the Dyson V11, this popular vacuum makes bigger floors a breeze to sweep. Plus, its 60-minute battery life means you’ll have no problem finishing the job before having to recharge.

From hardwood floors to carpets, the Dyson Outsize's Digital Motorbar XL cleaner head deep cleans all floor types and de-tangles wrapped long hair and pet hair as you clean. After it picks everything up, the fully-sealed filtration system captures and traps up to 99.99% of all particles, toxins, and allergens down to 0.3 microns in size.

The vacuum can also convert to a handheld device and has an LCD screen that displays power modes, maintenance alerts and runtime available. Included with your Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum is a combination tool, wall dock, charger, hair screw tool and crevice tool.

Below, shop more of the best Dyson vacuum deals available at Amazon today.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: