The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Up to 53% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark, LG and More

Vacuum Sale
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:41 PM PST, January 22, 2024

With the new year here, now's the time to elevate your cleaning routine and save on cordless vacuums.

There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and Amazon is here to help you get the job done. Whether you're looking to simplify your cleaning routine this year or you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of Amazon deals on vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Tineco, LG and more.

Shop Cordless Vacuum Deals

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. A deal this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorites fast.

From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop all the best Amazon deals on cordless vacuums. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean. 

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums You Can Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$600 $380

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save 53% on Samsung's Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge.

$649 $308

Shop Now

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System
Amazon

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

An ultra-lightweight handheld and cordless vacuum that can easily be transported and used at home or in the car.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180 $150

Shop Now

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A cordless vacuum that rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.

$200 $130

Shop Now

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Amazon

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum

Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places. 

$366 $261

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

$650 $515

Shop Now

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum

The Tineco vacuum comes with helpful cleaning attachments, like a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool, that help you clean hard-to-reach spots. It also has LED headlights so you can easily spot missed areas on your floor.

$400 $300

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal. 

$260 $200

Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.

$230 $180

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.

$450 $391

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.

$750 $635

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

