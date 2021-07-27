Looks like it's time to mask up again. According to CBS News, the CDC is expected to revise its mask guidance on Tuesday afternoon, to recommend that fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in communities where there is substantial or high transmission.

After a brief reprieve from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, it seems masks are once again in our future, amid the Delta variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to officials, wearing a mask is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus.

Though some have opted for cloth face coverings over the past year and a half, disposable masks are also a popular option, with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes among the stars reaching for masks from MASKC.

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin. Right now, the brand is having a Summer Sale, with markdowns on stylish masks and variety packs. The Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, for example, are just $28, discounted from its original price of $36.

The KN95 masks come in a variety of other cool colors, while MASKC also sells face coverings in fun patterns, like animal print.

Check out ET Style's picks of the best MASKC face coverings on sale below.

And shop more styles below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

12 Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

20 Leggings Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 25 Best Deals Under $25

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get the Best Deals Under $50

Best Face Masks 2021

Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are in Stock -- Shop Now!