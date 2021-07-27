Shopping

The Face Masks Loved by Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and More Stars Are on Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bella Hadid
Gotham/GC Images

Looks like it's time to mask up again. According to CBS News, the CDC is expected to revise its mask guidance on Tuesday afternoon, to recommend that fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in communities where there is substantial or high transmission. 

After a brief reprieve from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, it seems masks are once again in our future, amid the Delta variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to officials, wearing a mask is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus. 

Though some have opted for cloth face coverings over the past year and a half, disposable masks are also a popular option, with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes among the stars reaching for masks from MASKC. 

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin. Right now, the brand is having a Summer Sale, with markdowns on stylish masks and variety packs. The Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, for example, are just $28, discounted from its original price of $36. 

The KN95 masks come in a variety of other cool colors, while MASKC also sells face coverings in fun patterns, like animal print. 

Check out ET Style's picks of the best MASKC face coverings on sale below. 

MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
BLUSH TONES VARIETY KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
The pack comes with five colors, with two masks per color. 
$28 (REGULARLY $36)
MASKC Variety Animal Print Face Masks - 10 Pack
VARIETY ANIMAL PRINT FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Variety Animal Print Face Masks - 10 Pack
Embrace your wild side with Leopard, Ghost Leopard, Cheetah, Python and Giraffe-printed masks. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
MASKC Spring Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
SPRING HUES VARIETY KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Spring Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
Add a subtle pop of color to any outfit. 
$28 (REGULARLY $36)
MASKC Electric Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 Pack
Screen Shot 2021-07-27 at 12.18.47 PM.png (
MASKC
MASKC Electric Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 Pack
Bella Hadid has been spotted rocking the blue hue. 
$28 (REGULARLY $36)
MASKC Green Camo Face Mask - 10 Pack
GREEN CAMO FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Green Camo Face Mask - 10 Pack
Shoppers call this design "comfortable and stylish." 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
MASKC Kids Jungle Face Masks - 10 Pack
KIDS - JUNGLE FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Kids Jungle Face Masks - 10 Pack
Keep the kiddos safe with this cute patterned mask. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
MASKC Dark Floral Face Masks - 10 Pack
DARK FLORAL FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Dark Floral Face Masks - 10 Pack
These are so chic. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
MASKC Rose Quartz KN95 Face Masks - 10 Pack
ROSE QUARTZ KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Rose Quartz KN95 Face Masks - 10 Pack
A flirty and feminine color in a mask that will keep you protected. 
$28 (REGULARLY $36)

 And shop more styles below. 

MASKC Neutral Variety Masks - 10 Pack
NEUTRAL VARIETY MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Neutral Variety Masks - 10 Pack
The masks are made with breathable construction, perfect for running or working out.
$18
MASKC Stars Face Masks - 10 Pack
STARS FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
MASKC Stars Face Masks - 10 Pack
Alessandra Ambrosio is a big fan of this pattern. 
$18

RELATED CONTENT: 

Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

12 Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

20 Leggings Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 25 Best Deals Under $25

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get the Best Deals Under $50

Best Face Masks 2021

Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are in Stock -- Shop Now!