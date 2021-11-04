The Face Masks Loved by Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and More Stars Are On Sale for 30% Off
Celebrity-approved MASKC face masks are on sale! The face mask brand has launched their Holiday Sale, offering 30% off sitewide with the promo code HOLIDAY.
Though some have opted for a cloth face covering over the past year and a half, a disposable mask is also a popular option with some celebs. Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes are among the stars reaching for fashionable single-use face masks from MASKC, which designs a variety of colorways and prints -- plus, new holiday styles!
After a brief break from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, mask mandates are being issued across the United States with the Delta variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to health officials, wearing a face mask or face covering is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus.
The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles.
Check out ET's picks from the best MASKC face coverings that are on sale now.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company
Best Adjustable Face Masks for Kids
Best Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!
Lululemon Face Masks With Adjustable Straps Are Back in Stock
Amazon Sale: Best Reusable Face Masks Under $5 Each
Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More
The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires
Athleta Face Masks: Buy a Mask, Get 20% Off 1 Full Priced Athleta Item
Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More