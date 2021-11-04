Shopping

The Face Masks Loved by Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and More Stars Are On Sale for 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
Bella Hadid
Celebrity-approved MASKC face masks are on sale! The face mask brand has launched their Holiday Sale, offering 30% off sitewide with the promo code HOLIDAY

Though some have opted for a cloth face covering over the past year and a half, a disposable mask is also a popular option with some celebs. Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes are among the stars reaching for fashionable single-use face masks from MASKC, which designs a variety of colorways and prints -- plus, new holiday styles

After a brief break from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, mask mandates are being issued across the United States with the Delta variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to health officials, wearing a face mask or face covering is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus. 

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles. 

Check out ET's picks from the best MASKC face coverings that are on sale now. 

Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
MASKC
Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
We love this festive printed face mask for the holidays. 
$18$13
Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 25 PACK
MASKC
Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack
If you want to get out and about, buy in bulk to make sure you always have protection. 
$80$56
Green Camo Face Mask, 10 Pack
GREEN CAMO FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
Green Camo Face Mask, 10 Pack
Shoppers call this design "comfortable and stylish." 
$18$13
Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
MASKC Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
If you're into working out, these masks have breathable construction and each ear loop is super soft for maximum comfort when you're exercising.
$36$25
Black KN95 Masks, 25 Pack
MASKC Black KN95 Masks - 25 Pack
MASKC
Black KN95 Masks, 25 Pack
Shoppers say this mask is so comfortable, you can wear it all day long. The adjustable nose bridge, multi layer filtration system and super soft elastic ear loops makes protection from coronavirus less cumbersome than other masks.
$90$56
Stars Face Masks, 10 Pack
STARS FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
Stars Face Masks, 10 Pack
Alessandra Ambrosio is a big fan of this pattern. 
$18$13
Kids Navy KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
Kids Navy KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
MASKC
Kids Navy KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
With kids in class, they'll need disposable face mask options. 
$36$25

