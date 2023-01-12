The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame about five years ago. Dubbed the "Amazon Coat', the jacket not only made headlines, but Oprah had it on her 2019 Favorite Things list. Gaining major popularity for its warm, dense design and affordable price, the viral Orolay coat is now on sale at Amazon. Just in time for the coldest months of winter, you can get 20% off an Orolay coat using Amazon's coupon.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $150 $120 WITH COUPON Shop Now

A cult-favorite product from Amazon, the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is still as popular as ever. The winter jacket is currently on sale in a range of eleven colors, including black, red, army green, navy and beige. The windproof and water-resistant jacket features six pockets and a cozy down fill to keep you warm and fashionable on the chilliest of days. Available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X, the Amazon coat also has a big hood for an added layer of extreme warmth.

With over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews, the viral Orolay jacket has been spotted on influencers and celebs like Emma Stone and Lucy Hale. "Another unique feature of this coat is the fact that the sides un-zip—which I think will make it more comfortable to wear when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift," highlights one reviewer.

Save $30 on a universally-flattering winter jacket before the coupon disappears. We also found an even cozier, sherpa-trimmed version of the Amazon coat on sale. The new Orolay puffer coat features a fuzzy fleece exterior for a trendier look.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Jacket Deals: Save Big On The North Face & Patagonia

15 Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter

The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Winter

The 12 Warmest Winter Coats for Women to Shop in 2023

Coach's Shearling Handbags, Boots, and Jackets Are 50% Off Right Now

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter

The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations