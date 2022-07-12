Shopping

The Frizz-Fighting Hair Product Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Use Is On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West
Taylor Jewell/Getty Images for Vogue

The hair product used on Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez is 30% off now on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Shoppers say the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray gives them smooth, glossy hair that lasts through 3 to 4 shampoos, without the chemical processing. Like a mini-keratin treatment, the spray fights frizzy hair for days no matter the weather with moisture-repellant anti-humidity technology. 

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses the hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

 

Shop the celebrity-approved Color Wow Dream Coat spray below. And, be sure to check out the top-rated Dyson Airwrap dupe on sale now and the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
$28$20
Color Wow Dream Coat For Curly Hair
Color Wow Dream Coat For Curly Hair
Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat For Curly Hair
$24$17

