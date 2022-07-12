The hair product used on Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez is 30% off now on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Shoppers say the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray gives them smooth, glossy hair that lasts through 3 to 4 shampoos, without the chemical processing. Like a mini-keratin treatment, the spray fights frizzy hair for days no matter the weather with moisture-repellant anti-humidity technology.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses the hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Shop the celebrity-approved Color Wow Dream Coat spray below. And, be sure to check out the top-rated Dyson Airwrap dupe on sale now and the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.

