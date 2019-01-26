We're just waiting to see what Kanye West has to say about this one.

The Game played a new song at a listening party on Thursday night that makes clear references to his alleged past sex life with Kim Kardashian West. A portion of the song, which was captured by a party attendee, reveals The Game rapping about the 38-year-old reality star before apologizing to her husband.

“I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n****. I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n****,” he raps. "I should apologize cause Ye my folks, n****.

Kim did previously date The Game, according to TMZ. The rapper also has history with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, though the new mom has insisted they were not romantic.

Khloe shared in 2016 that she moved out of her parents' home as a teenager, first renting a room from an "older man," and then renting a house with The Game and three other guys. "I've known him since I was 14 and we're friends," she explained of the rapper -- who claimed in a song released that year, "Sauce," that he had sex with "three Kardashians."

The Game previously alluded in a Wendy Williams Show interview that he was referring to Kim and Khloe, as well as Rob Kardashian‘s ex, Blac Chyna, on the song. He also told the host that he meant no "disrespect" to Kim and Kanye.

"Kanye is a really good friend of mine, and they got really, really beautiful kids, and I don't want to disrespect their family," he said.

The couple is currently expecting their fourth child together via surrogate, but that's not the only reason they've made headlines recently. Kanye has repeatedly ranted about Drake on Twitter over the last couple months, with Kim even getting involved in their feud.

"@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

