Khloe Kardashian's Good American is 30% off must-have styles to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe for less. Save on sale items, too.
It's hard to resist a great sale. And it's even tougher when the sale includes deep discounts on wardrobe staples like jeans, dresses, T-shirts and bathing suits ahead of a new season. But add Khloe Kardashian’s Good American label to the mix and it's easy to deem a sale worthy.
No matter if you are a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan or not, Good American delivers the goods for soft, comfortable, flattering and inclusive clothing. Now through Tuesday, April 30th, just use code FLASH30 at checkout to save 30% on the brand's internet-famous Always Fits and Good Legs jeans (said by shoppers to stretch up to four sizes) and so much more.
Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-32 plus, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that is truly made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the right fit for you. The pieces are on-trend, yet classic enough to look great for years.
During the Good American sale, you can save on so many of the brand's fashion-forward collections. Some already discounted sale items are included in this flash sale, making it up to 70% off spring markdowns. Hello, new wardrobe.
Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American deals to shop before the best styles sell out.
Good Legs Skinny Cropped Jeans
If your favorite comfy leggings were reborn as sleek skinny jeans, they'd be these Good Legs Skinny Jeans, here in a cropped version perfect for spring to fall, even with booties in winter.
Always Fits Monokini
It's almost summer and you'll likely be shopping for new beach 'fits. What is better than on-trend pieces that will hold up for multiple seasons like this chic monokini available in white, black or bright poppy red?
Scrunchie Peek-A-Boo Maxi Dress
The one-and-done dress with a mock neckline and front peek-a-boo cutouts. It's crafted from textured compression fabric to keep in all your bits.
Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit
The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look.
Fit For Success Mini Dress
Show off some legs and stay cool while looking hot in this mini dress that's perfect for date night or going out. It's a versatile piece you'll keep reaching for because it looks so pretty yet has comfortable stretch fabric.
Stretch Rib Scoop Back Midi Dress
We love pieces that are on wardrobe repeat, like this day-to-night ultra-flattering soft dress. Slip it on with sandals by day or heels for night — it's beach-to-dinner approved. Throw a linen blazer on and it's office-ready.
Compression Shine Bodysuit
Dress this bodysuit up or down for an instant head turner. It's made from a sexy, high-shine fabric that sculpts and defines your curves.
Super Stretch Baby Tee
Select shades of the popular stretch T-shirts are included in the sale.
Good Icon Straight Jeans
Many of the brand's bestselling jeans are on sale now, including straight-leg styles like this summer-ready light wash pair.
Ponte Sculpted Blazer
Can confirm: You will be making power moves in this blazer, whether in the boardroom or over brunch in your favorite leggings.
Smooth Matte Crystal Maxi Dress
Where are you going in this taupe, crystal-studded maxi dress? Wherever it is, heads will be turning. They'll never know you got it for a steal.
