The Good American Memorial Day Sale Is Taking 25% Off Dresses, Shorts and Swimsuits for Summer

By Lauren Gruber
Good American Memorial Day Sale
Good American

With summer just around the corner, now's the best time to refresh your wardrobe for sunnier days. Memorial Day weekend is coming up in just a couple days, and this year's sales are shaping up to be some of the best we’ve ever seen. 

To help kick your warm-weather style up a notch, Good American just launched a Memorial Day sale offering 25% off everything from shorts and swimsuits to dresses and bodysuits. Now through Monday, May 29, just use the code MAY25 at checkout for sitewide savings. You can also score an extra 50% off already marked down styles for even bigger discounts.

Shop Good American's Sale

Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you. 

During the Memorial Day Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. One of the season's biggest fashion trends is head-to-toe denim, so be sure to check out Good American's newest summer-ready collection. The Denim Daze lineup has everything from figure-flattering and '90s-inspired jeans to mini skirts, bras and even denim shorts with diamond detailing. 

Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Memorial Day Sale to shop before the best styles sell out.

Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit

Embrace your inner '80s supermodel with a high-cut, low-back one piece.

$79$59
WITH CODE MAY25
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans
Good American
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans

Slim (not skinny!) jeans are having a moment this season, and we love this bright light wash for spring.

$159$119
WITH CODE MAY25
Bombshell Diamond Shorts
Bombshell Diamond Shorts
Good American
Bombshell Diamond Shorts

Bombshell Shorts have a classic denim look and feel, but with a little added stretch for comfort. The diamond detailing at the hem turns up the sexiness of these shorts.

$129$97
WITH CODE MAY25
Good Straight Split Pockets
Good Straight Split Pockets
Good American
Good Straight Split Pockets

A good pair of straight leg jeans makes putting outfits together a breeze, especially in this sophisticated dark wash. 

$139$104
WITH CODE MAY25
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good American
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece

This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.

$120$94
WITH CODE MAY25
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good American
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans

We love the unique raw hem detail on Good American's bootcut jean.

$145$109
WITH CODE MAY25
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi
Good American
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi

Versatile and elegant, this figure-flattering midi can easily be dressed up or down for weddings and nights out.

$129$97
WITH CODE MAY25
Deep Scoop Bikini Top
Deep Scoop Bikini Top
Good American
Deep Scoop Bikini Top

You can never go wrong with a classic scoop bikini, available in five colors.

$39$29
WITH CODE MAY25
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Good American
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom

A high cut and cheeky coverage enhances your curves while showing just enough skin.

$39$29
WITH CODE MAY25
Good Curve Straight Jeans
Good Curve Straight Jeans
Good American
Good Curve Straight Jeans

A crisp pair of white jeans are a must-have for spring and summer.

$119$89
WITH CODE MAY25
Denim Bra
Denim Bra
Good American
Denim Bra

Pair this denim bralette with jeans and an oversized jacket for a coordinated look.

$95$71
WITH CODE MAY25
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good American
Good Legs Flare Jeans

Your legs will look ultra-long in a fun pair of flares.

$145$109
WITH CODE MAY25
Good Stretch Baby Tee
Good Stretch Baby Tee
Good American
Good Stretch Baby Tee

Well-fitting basics like this classic white tee are a welcome addition to any wardrobe.

$45$34
WITH CODE MAY25

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

