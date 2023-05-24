With summer just around the corner, now's the best time to refresh your wardrobe for sunnier days. Memorial Day weekend is coming up in just a couple days, and this year's sales are shaping up to be some of the best we’ve ever seen.

To help kick your warm-weather style up a notch, Good American just launched a Memorial Day sale offering 25% off everything from shorts and swimsuits to dresses and bodysuits. Now through Monday, May 29, just use the code MAY25 at checkout for sitewide savings. You can also score an extra 50% off already marked down styles for even bigger discounts.

Shop Good American's Sale

Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.

During the Memorial Day Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. One of the season's biggest fashion trends is head-to-toe denim, so be sure to check out Good American's newest summer-ready collection. The Denim Daze lineup has everything from figure-flattering and '90s-inspired jeans to mini skirts, bras and even denim shorts with diamond detailing.

Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Memorial Day Sale to shop before the best styles sell out.

Bombshell Diamond Shorts Good American Bombshell Diamond Shorts Bombshell Shorts have a classic denim look and feel, but with a little added stretch for comfort. The diamond detailing at the hem turns up the sexiness of these shorts. $129 $97 WITH CODE MAY25 Shop Now

Denim Bra Good American Denim Bra Pair this denim bralette with jeans and an oversized jacket for a coordinated look. $95 $71 WITH CODE MAY25 Shop Now

