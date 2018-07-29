'The Good Cop': Tony Danza and Josh Groban Shine as Father-Son Duo in Charming First Full Trailer

Josh Groban will always have your six -- but Tony Danza might not.

Netflix debuted the first full trailer for its upcoming cop dramedy, The Good Cop, at it's Summer Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday, and it's just as witty and charming as we thought.

Danza stars as disgraced, former NYPD officer Tony Sr. in the new series, while Groban plays his earnest NYPD detective son, Tony Jr. The two often butt heads when it comes to life -- and the law -- making for some hilarious odd couple moments.

“I taught him everything I know," Danza says in the trailer, as Groban notes, “Except right from wrong -- that I learned on my own.”

Watch below:

The Good Cop marks Groban's first series regular role, after making TV appearances on Ally McBeal, The Office and Life in Pieces, and playing himself on shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Parks and Recreation. Danza, meanwhile is making his big TV return after Family Law, which followed starring roles on The Tony Danza Show and Who’s the Boss.

The 10-episode series, created by Andy Breckman (Monk), also stars Monica Barbaro, Bill Kottkamp and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The Good Cop premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix.

