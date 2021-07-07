The hair product used on Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez is on sale for a limited time. The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is 35% off for $23 (regularly $35) at Macy's during the department store's Black Friday in July Sale.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses the hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In addition to the Color Wow hairspray, Macy's summer sale event is offering huge deals across the department store. Shoppers can find markdowns on diamonds and fine jewelry, shoes for the whole family, kitchen appliances, furniture and mattresses.

Shop the celebrity-approved Color Wow hairspray below.

