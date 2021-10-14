The hair product used on Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez is just $12 at Ulta. The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray comes in 1.7 oz. bottles and claims to fight frizzy hair.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses the hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Shop the celebrity-approved Color Wow hairspray below.

