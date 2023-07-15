The Instant Brands Sale at Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Instant Pots, Air Fryers and More Appliances
If you're looking to save time in the kitchen this summer, the Instant Pot sale at Amazon is slashing prices on top-rated appliances. Of course you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers, electric dutch ovens, indoor grills, coffee makers, and more.
For a limited time, you can save up to 43% on Instant Brands' most beloved multi-use cooking gadgets. Even though Prime Day is over, you can still snag a bargain on best-selling Instant Pot models. To help you find the biggest and best savings on Instant Brands' kitchen appliances, we've gathered all the best deals available on Amazon below.
Best Instant Pot Deals on Amazon Now
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Sometimes food goes bad because we simply don't have the time to cook it. Change that with the Instant Pot which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $70 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, slow-cook foods to tender perfection just like grandma used to make and get all the crunch from deep-frying but with 95% less oil in one multi-cooker.
Best Instant Air Fryer Deals on Amazon
If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to dual basket air fryers, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
The ClearCook window and internal light lets you easily monitor the cooking progress without opening the basket. Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate with this multi-functional air fryer.
Your Instant Vortex takes the place of 4 separate cooking appliances: air fryer, broiler, roaster, and oven bake.
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a convection oven, the Instant Vortex Plus 10 does everything a regular convection oven does at a fraction of the price and it takes up a lot less space.
Air fry, broil, bake, roast, toast, warm, convection all in one appliance. Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 170 to 450° F.
Best Instant Brands Kitchen Appliance Deals
Ahead, we've rounded up more of the best Instant Brands deals available on Amazon now. From electric dutch ovens to cold brew makers and indoor grills, save big on kitchen appliances at the Instant Pot sale.
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes. Not a coffee person? The Instant Cold Brewer works perfectly well for tea.
Instant Pot's electric Dutch oven allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop. The heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is not only removable, but also oven and stovetop-safe.
Not only an indoor grill, but you can also air fry, bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrate with this versatile appliance. The lid detaches easily from the unit and is dishwasher safe.
Instant's single-cup coffee maker gently soaks coffee grounds before brewing to produce a deeper, more flavorful cup of coffee. This model is compatible with K-Cups and most other coffee pods.
This coffee maker brews 12 cups of your favorite coffee in under 10 minutes. Choose from 2 different strengths for the perfect classic or bold brew.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated KitchenAid Appliances
Shop the 28 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials
The Best Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking
Everything From Your TikTok FYP That's on Sale for Prime Day
18 Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Deals: Save Big on Kitchen Essentials
The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Machine Deals
The Best Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Take Up to 45% Off
These Are The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair to Shop Right Now