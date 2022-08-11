With everything from dances to manicures going viral on TikTok, it seems only natural that cookware would start to have a cult following. The Always Pan has been deemed a kitchen essential du jour, with reviews all over TikTok and Instagram, plus The New York Times, Bon Appétit, and The Cut.

Our Place's Always Pan is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware—a frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest; replacing it with one aesthetically pleasing multitasker. Today, this beloved kitchen essential the internet knows and loves is getting a little sister: the Always Pan mini.

Mini Always Pan Our Place Mini Always Pan The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more. $115 Buy Now

The Always Pan mini has all the features of the beloved original in a more compact package, with an 8.5-inch diameter and 1.2-quart capacity. Its petite size makes it a suitable option for cooking in smaller spaces, whipping up eggs, side dishes, and one-person meals.

Similar to the original Always Pan, the mini's nonstick ceramic coating is crafted without potentially toxic materials— so you can cook up a storm worry-free.

Whether you're already on the Always Pan bandwagon or looking to try it out, Our Place has a variety of other kitchen products, including the Perfect Pot—now also available in a mini size. Both are available in six stunning colors: dusky pink Spice, oatmeal Steam, moody Blue Salt, dark grey Char, earthy Sage, and soft Lavender.

Mini Perfect Pot Our Place Mini Perfect Pot A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta. $125 Buy Now

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Snag the pan that started it all, available in 14 stunning colors including this bold red hue. $145 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product! $165 Buy Now

