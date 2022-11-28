The Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Pillow Tabby Bag Is 30% Off Right Now for Cyber Monday
Coach's viral Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in Coach's can't-miss Cyber Monday sale — the brand's biggest sale of the year. Jennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 30% off. The Coach sale is taking up to 50% off hundreds of styles and since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag for $99 off while you can.
This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to any outfit.
The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.
The Coach Black Friday savings don't stop at the Pillow Tabby. Get in the Black Friday spirit and shop more of our favorite Coach deals for 25% off.
A member of the TikTok-favorite Pillow Tabby bag's family, this bag has two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag, or wear crossbody.
This Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat is equal parts trendy and practical — perfect for every season.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
